Vasco says goodbye to Nordeste in 2022, and fans promise to party in decisive game against Sport | vasco

Vasco will play against Sport, this Sunday, in their eighth game in the Northeast of the 2022 season. With a decision outline, the game in Recife will be an opportunity for fans in the region to say goodbye to the team, and the promise is of a party on the Island of the Retreat.

Support for the Vasco squad will begin this Saturday, with the arrival of the team in the capital of Pernambuco. In addition to the presence of local fans, caravans from other states in the Northeast, such as Paraíba and Alagoas, are on their way to Recife.

In the first round, Vasco won Náutico in Recife and players celebrated with the crowd

Known for having a national crowd, Vasco has a significant number of fans in the Northeast. A recent survey by O Globo/Ipec pointed out, for example, that the carioca club has more fans in the region than Sport itself. According to the survey, 3.5% of Northeasterners said they supported Vasco, while 3.1% said they supported Leão.

This explains the success of Vasco’s passages through the region. In all seven arrivals in the Northeast this season, the team was greeted with celebration by fans, regardless of the time of arrival, some already at dawn. The visiting sectors of the stadiums were practically full on all occasions, despite the poor performance of the team, including the elimination in the second phase of the Copa do Brasil.

In addition to the matches for the Copa do Brasil and Série B, Vasco also played a match in the Campeonato Carioca in the Northeast. The game against Botafogo, for the sixth round, had the field command sold to Maranhão. At the time, the Vasco fans made a lot of celebration at the arrival of the club, but the Vasco team ended up defeated by the opponent.

Vasco in the Northeast in 2022:

Vasco 0x1 Botafogo – São Luís/MA – 6th round of Carioca

Juazeirense 1×1 Vasco – Juazeiro/BA – Copa do Brasil (4×2 on penalties)

CRB 1×1 Vasco – Maceió/AL – 2nd round of Serie B

Náutico 2×3 Vasco – Recife/PE – 11th round of Serie B

Sampaio Corrêa 3×1 Vasco – São Luís/MA – 18th round of Serie B

CSA 2×0 Vasco – Maceió-AL – 25th round of Serie B

Bahia 2×1 Vasco – Salvador/BA – 26th round of Serie B

This will be Vasco’s second time in Recife in 2022. In the first round, in June, the team visited Náutico no Arruda in a game that marked the first carioca victory away from home in this Series B. The performance as a visitor has changed in recent months, but the squad regained confidence two rounds ago, with the triumph over Operário in Ponta Grossa, Paraná.

Despite Sport’s 82% success rate as home team and the opponent’s six consecutive victories in Recife, Vasco’s fans have reason to believe in a good result. The team lives a more stable moment after oscillation in much of the second round, comes from two consecutive triumphs – the last with a lineup that convinced – and has a positive record against Leão playing away from home. The ball rolls at 4pm on Sunday at Ilha do Retiro.

Botafogo: Vasco arrives in São Luís for a classic that had field control sold

Juazeirense: Vasco is received with a party in Juazeiro

CRB: Nenê takes a picture with fans at Vasco's arrival in Maceió

Sampaio Corrêa: several Vasco fans welcome the team in front of the hotel in São Luís

CSA: fans welcome Vasco in Maceió

Bahia: images of Vasco’s landing in Salvador