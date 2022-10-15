Vila Nova wins Cruzeiro and practically guarantees its stay in Serie B – 10/14/2022

For Cruzeiro, the duel with Vila Nova was just to fulfill the table, after all, Raposa is guaranteed in the 2023 Series and has already won the title of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. But for the Goiás team, there was a lot at stake, it was the opportunity, almost all the risk of relegation. That’s what Vila managed to beat Cruzeiro 1-0, with a goal by Matheuzinho, in the 27th minute of the second half, at Estádio Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga.

With the three points conquered against the champion, Tigre reached 45, and now has nine more than CSA, the first team inside the relegation zone. With three rounds remaining for the end of the competition, Vila will only be relegated if the Alagoas team wins all the matches. With just nine more points up for grabs, the local crowd has already celebrated staying in Série B for another season after the victory over Cruzeiro.

Who did well: Rafael Donato

The experienced 33-year-old defender, including a passage through Cruzeiro, was the one who led Vila Nova this Friday night. The defender was impeccable in defensive plays and even took danger every time he went up to the Cruzeiro area, for corner kicks, free kicks and even lateral.

Who was bad: Bruno Rodrigues

One of Cruzeiro’s differentials in Serie B, striker Bruno Rodrigues had a dark night in Goiânia. The main feature of the celestial number 9 is the dribbling, which did not appear in front of Vila Nova.

Cruzeiro’s game: without the same intensity

Already champion and with access guaranteed, it remained for Cruzeiro to try to beat the record points of the Series B, established by Corinthians, in 2008. But that goal ended after the defeat to Sport, in the previous round. Without having what he’s looking for in the final games, Raposa can’t maintain the same intensity that marked the victorious campaign, which is even normal under the circumstances.

suspended pezzolan

Perhaps the absence of Paulo Pezzolano on the bench helps explain Cruzeiro a little below normal. Suspended, the Paraguayan coach was replaced by Martin Varini.

goal disallowed

Vila’s strategy was clear: bet on dead balls and counterattacks. That’s how the alvirrubra team scored in the 20th minute of the second half, but as Hugo Moura was offside, the bid was invalidated after three minutes of VAR analysis.

now it’s worth it

If at 20 minutes Hugo Moura was offside, at 27 Matheuzinho’s condition was legal. The midfielder took advantage of the defense’s blunder and was alone with Rafael Cabral to score the only goal of the game.

No wins after the title

Cruzeiro won the Série B title in the 32nd round, after winning Ponte Preta and counting on the defeats of Grêmio and Bahia, to Sampaio Corrêa and Chapecoense, respectively. Since then, there have been three matches played and no triumph. Draw with Ituano, by 1 to 1, at Mineirão, and defeats to Sport, by 3 to 1, in Ilha do Retiro, and to Villa Nova, by 1 to 0, at OBA.

next round

Cruzeiro enters the field on Tuesday (18), at Mineirão, to face Guarani. Vila Nova returns to the field the following weekend, on the 22nd, when it visits Bahia, in Salvador.

DATASHEET

VILA NOVA 1 X 0 CRUISE

Reason: 35th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Date and time: October 14, 2022, at 8:30 pm (GMT)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS) and Luiza Naujorks Reis (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (FIFA-RS)

Yellow cards: Tooth (VIL); Zé Ivaldo and Jajá (CRU)

Goal: Matheuzinho in the 27th minute of the second half

NEW VILLAGE: Tony; Alex Silva, Rafael Donato, Alisson Cassiano and Willian Formiga; Ralf, Arthur Rezende and Matheuzinho (Marlone); Dentinho (Matheus Souza), Neto Pessoa (Daniel Amorim) and Hugo Cabral (Diego Tavares). Technician: Allan Aal.

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Luís Felipe (Xavier) and Eduardo Brock; Kaiki (Marquinhos Cripriano), Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira and Daniel Júnior (Luvanor); Jajá (Juan Cristian), Bruno Rodrigues and Lincoln (Edu). Technician: Martin Varini.