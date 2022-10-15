Vitão’s predictions for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão

Predictions of the 32nd round of the endless Brazilian Championship of pontozzz corridozzz

Goiás 1 x 0 Corinthians

With the focus and all the forces saved for the decision of the Copa do Brasil, the tendency is for Corinthians not to resist the host Goiás. Right after the birth, around 9 pm this Saturday, Ricardo Perrone and I commanded the Live from Corinthians at the UOL Esporte.

America 1 x 1 Fortress

Leão do Pici needs to win away from home to reduce the difference to Coelho to one point, a team that today closes the G8 and is taking the last bite to the pre-Libertadores.

Flamengo 1 x 1 Atletico MG

The match is worth much more for Galo, who, in the fight for a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage, need to beat the red-black reserves.

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Sao Paulo

The champion from São Paulo can’t wait to seal, mathematically, the conquest of the Brasileirão. And Tricolor, state runner-up, can’t wait for the year to end. Alviverde’s favoritism is much greater today than it was in Paulistão’s decision, when Palestra came around the Olympics with a 4-0 lead. One hour, one day, one year, São Paulo will react. Will be today? I don’t believe!

Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá

It’s the most important game of the round and could make life very difficult for the loser in the armagedonian fight against sticking.

Botafogo 0 x 0 Internacional

In different ranks of the classification, both Botafogo, who fights for the pre-Libertadores, and Inter, runner-up, are campaigning above expectations and the tendency is for a balanced confrontation in Rio.

Youth 0 x 1 Atletico-GO

The horrible team from Caxias do Sul has not only fallen, but has already entered the “Happy New Year” mode and threw in the towel. It’s the chance for the Dragon to win away from home and gain a survival in their fight not to keep the Juventude company in the B-2023 Series.

Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Coritiba

In fact, the game is worth much more for Coxa, which is still not guaranteed in the elite, but Hurricane plays at home, Atle-Tiba is always worth it and, if Flamengo doesn’t win in Libertadores, Felipão’s team will need points in the Brazilian to guarantee itself in the next group stage of the 2023 edition of the main continental competition.

Avai 1 x 1 Fluminense

Carioca champion under the command of Abel Braga, Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense has already won, in advance, the “Press Trophy” and the “Posse de Bola Cup”. The title of Avaí, distant and unlikely, is the permanence in Serie A.

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Santos

Less was expected from Peixe than Braga this season, but Alvinegro Praiano is two points ahead in the confrontation between teams that know that, in practice, they are far from both the fight for Libertadores and the fight against sticking.

