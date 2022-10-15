“We looked for…”; Novorizontino ‘runs over’ Nautico, applies the biggest rout in Serie B and Rômulo tells backstage

crumpled. Ran over. Detonated. He took no notice. Went over. humiliated. He passed the car. There are numerous definitions for what Novorizontino did with Náutico this Friday night (14), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium.

Tigre applied a resounding 6 to 0 on Timbu, for the 35th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship and scored the biggest rout of the 2022 Segundana. Douglas Baggio (twice), Ronald, Diego Torres, Rômulo and Hélio scored the goals of the game .

“Very important victory for us at this point in the championship. We have been working very hard to avoid relegation. We are the team, we have done our job. Our duty now is to look for the next game to get a good streak. tried to play our game and was able to score goals”, said midfielder Rômulo, responsible for one of the six goals scored in the elastic score.

With the triumph conquered in an overwhelming way, Novorizontino reached 40 points and climbed one position in the Serie B table. Now, Tigre occupies the 15th place and has four points ahead of CSA, the team that opens the Z-4.