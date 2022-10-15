Weekend on TV: “Indomitable” among mummies, “Amarcord” and a play for Agustina | TV

MOVIE THEATER

The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ring

AXN, Saturday, 12:05 pm

Marathon of the multi-oscarized adaptations made by Peter Jackson of the classic cult trilogy written by JRR Tolkien. It begins with the formation of the brotherhood tasked with helping the hobbit Frodo Baggins prevent a powerful and evil gem from falling into the wrong hands. The great battles against dark forces continue n’At Two towers (at 3:14 pm). The Return of the King (at 18:25) brings the last trials.

Marie Antoinette

AXN Movies, Saturday, 9:10 pm

Oscar-winning by the wardrobe, it is a pop version of the story of the French queen who ascended to the throne as a teenager and ended up condemned to the guillotine. The protagonist is Kirsten Dunst. The director is Sofia Coppola, based on the biography of British historian Antonia Fraser.

indomitable

AMC, Saturday, 10:10 pm

To avenge the murder of his father by the traitor Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), young Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) hires Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a marshall alcoholic, famous for ruthless but effective methods. Chaney is hot on his heels LaBoeuf (Matt Damon), a creak arrogant but determined, who joins Mattie and Rooster. The Coen brothers’ film was nominated for ten Oscars.

The Beach Club of Dogs

RTP2, Saturday, 23:33

Adaptation to the cinema of the novel by José Cardoso Pires, directed by José Fonseca e Costa and constructed as a police investigation. A political prisoner turns up dead in the 1960s, giving rise to a complex process to determine the identity of the murderer and the very origin of the crime. Raul Solnado plays the PJ investigator who tries to find out who killed the insurgent Major Dantas.

The Gentlemen – Crime Lords

RTP1, Saturday, 00:04

Guy Ritchie’s action comedy, with Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant. An American arrives in London determined to sell his millionaire business. But this decision will unleash intrigue, blackmail, conspiracy and murder.

Mother’s Sunday

TVCine Top, Sunday, 9:30 pm

England, March 30, 1924. Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) is a maid for the Nivens (Olivia Colman and Colin Firth), an aristocratic couple. She has a secret relationship with Paul Sheringham (Josh O’Connor), the neighbors’ son, who is now engaged to a girl in her class. In a sort of farewell, they spend an afternoon together and surrender one last time to that clandestine passion. Directed by Eva Husson and scripted by Alice Birch, a dramatic story adapting the work of Graham Swift.

Suburbicon

Hollywood, Sunday, 10pm

USA, 1959. Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) lives with his family in a quiet neighborhood. Everything changes when his house is robbed and his wife is killed. Her twin sister Margaret (Julianne Moore) moves in with Gardner and slowly becomes the woman who died. Gardner’s tranquility is also shaken by conflicts with the mafia and the arrival of a black family in the neighborhood. A film by George Clooney based on a script that the Coen brothers wrote in the 1980s, but did not direct, and which is worked on here by Grant Heslov.

Amarcord

RTP Memória, Sunday, 22:04

A day-to-day portrait of the small town of Rimini, Italy, in 1930, from the point of view of a wild young man. A mix between fantasy and reality brought by the hand of master Fellini, who was based on his own memories, when he was a teenager in the era of Il Duce. A masterpiece with an Oscar for best foreign film.

The Lake of Wild Geese

AMC, Sunday, 10:10 pm

After being responsible for the death of a policeman, Zhou Zenong, leader of a gang of bikers, you only have one option: flee. Her path will cross with Liu Aiai, a young woman forced into prostitution, who will do anything to regain power over her own life. Nominated for the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the film is written and directed by Diao Yi’nan, one of the most prominent figures in Chinese avant-garde theatre.

THEATER

The Importance of Being Agustina Bessa-Luís

RTP2, Saturday, 22:03

Debut. Conceived by Miguel Bonneville, immersed in the universe of Agustina Bessa-Luís, the play reappears in a revised version and adapted specifically for this televised exhibition, on the exact day of the centenary of the author’s birth. It premiered in January 2016 at Teatro Taborda (Lisbon), as part of a series that Bonneville dedicated to influential artists in his career.

At the time, he explained to Lusa that he took “as a starting point for this project the search for the deep roots of what it means to be Portuguese, through the works of Bessa-Luís, and the characterization that she makes of characters in permanent conflict with the society in who live”. The interpretation is by Bonneville, Diogo Bento, Tiago Vieira and, in a special participation, Paula Sá Nogueira. The music is by Yaw Tembe.

DOCUMENTARIES

Fukushima 50

TVCine Edition, Sunday, 8pm

Japanese director Setsurô Wakamatsu signs this action drama about the catastrophe at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, after the earthquake and tsunami took place on March 11, 2011. With a script by Yoichi Maekawa and based on reports and interviews published by journalist Ryûshô Kadota, the film focuses on a group of workers who, on the brink of disaster and on the edge of cold blood, remained in the facilities to try to control damage.

Lost Treasures of Egypt

National Geographic, Sunday, 11:20 pm

The fourth season of the documentary series that follows the discoveries of archaeologists and Egyptologists in the land of the pharaohs begins. The new episodes, aired weekly, open with an investigation into the necropolis of Saqqara. Go to the tomb of Ramses II’s sons and enter the architect’s last abode to reveal precious artefacts and a burial chamber filled with mummies.







TALK-SHOW

Afterwards, Go to See and Nothing

RTP1, Saturday, 22:46

José Pedro Vasconcelos invites Paulo Gonzo for a chat and the musician “gives him almost everything, including live music and a harmonica demonstration”, announces RTP.

SPORT

Football: Caldas vs Benfica

RTP1, Saturday, 20:42

Direct. The third round of the Portuguese Cup takes Benfica to Caldas da Rainha. Sunday, at the same time, Porto visits another team from Liga 3, Anadia, also live on RTP1.

MAGAZINE

Anything But Classic

RTP2, Sunday, 22:56

Martim Sousa Tavares goes paint with sounds in the company of the Spanish composer and harpist Angélica Salvi. She is the guest of the fifth episode of the program created and conducted by the maestro, in which classical music is the starting point for “a reflection that observes and correlates different arts and timeless issues”, in an “eclectic and barrier-free research” on various concepts. .

CHILD

Zombies 3 (V.Port.)

Disney Channel, Saturday, 9:10 pm

The small town of Seabrook has grown accustomed to the coexistence of humans, zombies, werewolves and other creatures. All that was missing was an alien invasion. This is what happens in this third chapter of the saga. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprise the main roles: he as an undead player and she as cheerleader human, now in preparation for university life. To understand the background, just tune in to the channel from 6 pm and watch the two previous films.

Norm, the Hero of the Arctic

Cinemundo, Sunday, 14:05

Norm is a polar bear with a rare gift: he can speak the language of humans. When he discovers that they intend to build huge condominiums and resorts in the Arctic, he gathers a group of friends and goes to New York to try to stop the project. They take him for a common man dressed as a mascot and he infiltrates the big company responsible. But will his determination be enough for him to fight his unbridled ambition? Trevor Wall directs this eco-friendly animated comedy.