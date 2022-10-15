What is Just Stop Oil, the group that attacked Van Gogh’s ‘The Sunflowers’

It was just after 11 am when two young English women stopped in front of Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” in Room 43 of the National Gallery in London.

They took off their coats, revealing T-shirts emblazoned with the logo of the environmental activism organization Just Stop Oil. They then opened two cans of soup and poured the liquid onto the 1888 painting, which is estimated to be worth £72.5 million.

The pair then glued their hands to the wall under the painting, and Phoebe Plummer, one of the protesters, said: “What’s worth more, art or life? [A arte] is it worth more than food, more than justice? Are you more concerned about protecting a painting or protecting the planet and people?”

The activist said that the cost of living crisis is associated with the price of oil, which has become unaffordable, and mentioned the millions of deaths resulting from extreme weather events, which have become more frequent with climate change.

The National Gallery room was emptied and the protesters were arrested. According to the gallery, the action did not cause damage to the painting. The protest is related to the increase in licenses for the extraction of oil and gas granted by the British government.

stop with the oil

The painting “The Sunflowers” was not the first to be targeted by Just Stop Oil. Other works have been used in interventions of this kind, including yet another painting by van Gogh, “Peach Trees in Blossom”, in whose frame protesters glued their hands in June. In July, activists did the same on a replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” on display at London’s Royal Academy and spray-painted “No new oil” on the wall beneath the painting.

As the editor of the British newspaper The Guardian Claire Armitstead observed, the objective is not exactly to attack art, but its fetishization, of which the Dutch painter would have become a symbol.

On the organization’s Instagram profile, the post publicizing its most recent action acknowledges the human creativity and brilliance on display at the National Gallery, but claims that this cultural heritage “is being destroyed by our government’s failure to intervene in the climate crisis.”

Just Stop Oil’s main claim is that the British government immediately stop future licenses and concessions for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK. The movement, which was founded in December 2021, is formed by a coalition of environmental activism groups, spearheaded by members of Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion.

The burning of fossil fuels releases greenhouse gases, responsible for global warming and climate change.

A report released in 2021 by the United Nations Environment Program already pointed out that governments’ fossil fuel production plans were “dangerously out of sync” with the goals of the Paris Agreement. According to the UN, countries around the world planned to produce about 110% more fossil fuels in 2030 than would be compatible with the 1.5°C warming limit.

Just Stop Oil tactics

In 2022, hundreds of Just Stop Oil environmental activists are being detained in the UK for civil resistance actions against the exploitation of fossil fuels.

The protests are not restricted to museums and art galleries: in March, protesters tried to disrupt matches in football stadiums on more than one occasion. The following month, the group managed to stop oil supplies, blocking access to oil facilities in different parts of the country.

In July, climate activists protested at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix track. The series of interventions in art spaces was the next step.

For eight days, since early October, dozens of protesters have blocked the streets of central London in protests to pressure the government to halt new oil and gas exploration projects. The organization said it would continue to occupy Westminster, the government palace area, in the coming weeks.

“I’m doing this for my son,” activist Lora Johnson said as she was carried away by London police for participating in one such protest. The video of Johnson’s arrest went viral on social media in early October. “Government inaction on climate change is a death sentence for all of us,” she added.