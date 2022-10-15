Where to watch, embezzlement, lineup and refereeing

Goiás and Corinthians will play from 19:00 (Brasília time) today (15), at Estádio da Serrinha, in a match that counts for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

The teams are in very different contexts in the championship. Corinthians is third, with 54 points, and can even take the runner-up position in case of victory. Goiás is in 14th place with 38 points, hasn’t won for six rounds and is pressured by the relegation zone — Cuiabá is 17th with 30 points.

Alvinegro will use reserves because it prioritizes the final of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, this Wednesday (19). Coach Vítor Pereira has already publicly stated that he will use “freshest players” in Goiânia so that the team reaches the decision in one piece. No holder traveled to this game.

where to watch

The match is broadcast only on pay-per-view, on the Premiere channel. The UOL Score monitors everything in real time.

place and time

The game will be played at the Haile Pinheiro Stadium (Serrinha), in Goiânia, at 19:00 (Brasília time).

lineups

GOIÁS: Thaddeus; Maguinho, Reynaldo, Lucas Halter and Hugo (Danilo Barcelos); Matheus Sales, Auremir and Marquinhos Gabriel; Vinícius, Luan Dias and Pedro Raul. Coach: Jair Ventura.

CORINTHIANS: Carlos Miguel, Rafael Ramos, Robert Renan (Bruno Méndez), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo (Maycon), Ramiro and Giuliano; Mateus Vital, Gustavo Mosquito and Júnior Moraes (Arthur Sousa) Coach: Vítor Pereira.

embezzlement

GOIÁS: Left-back Sávio and defender Caetano have a muscle injury, while midfielder Diego is suspended after three yellow cards.

CORINTHIANS: Paulinho still treats a serious knee injury.

Arbitration

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Eduardo Goncalves da Cruz (MS)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (VAR-Fifa/RJ)