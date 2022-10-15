Why Trick ‘R Treat 2 Won’t Include The Horror Movie’s Original Cast

As the sequel is finally progressing, writer/director Michael Dougherty reveals that pranks 2 will not feature the cast of the original horror film. The 2007 anthology film wove a variety of stories in a small Ohio town, including a school principal with a murderous streak and a shy woman who might not be as much of a victim as she seems. Though mostly disconnected, Trick or treatingThe various tales of ‘s shared a single tie in the form of Sam, a mysterious trick-or-treating wearing orange pajamas and a burlap bag over his head.

With a cast that includes Dylan Baker, Brian Cox and Anna Paquin, Trick or treating received largely favorable reviews on its debut, with critics praising its consistent tone, chilling atmosphere, and subversive storylines. With the initial DVD-only release, the film would become a cult favorite, leaving many audiences hopeful for a proper follow-up. After more than a decade of expressing their hopes for a sequel, pranks 2 is finally in active development at Legendary Pictures with the return of Dougherty, although he may be the only one audiences have known since the first film back.

In a recent interview with nerdyMichael Dougherty opened up about the development of the long-awaited pranks 2. When asked how the sequel will tie into the first film, the writer/director confirmed that no cast from the original horror film will appear in the sequel, nor will Sam’s origins be explored in any medium. See what Dougherty shared below:

No, because I feel like this is too much american horror storyapproach and style. I prefer to be consistent. If I’m bringing back cast members it would be in the same roles, not that that’s currently a plan within the play. For me, that would bring me down. I like it in american horror story. I think it works for them, but it also feels like we’re just robbing them if we did. If I learned anything from this experience, it’s all about patience and persistence.

I think Freddy works, but at the same time, we’ve never seen [the origin], I think. I think Freddy’s origin is an exception because it just made him scarier. Knowing who he was, this serial killer who went around killing children and ended up being decapitated by justice, only added to his mystery and his power. But I think a mistake they made was to keep explaining. They kept adding more layers like, ‘Oh, he also made a deal with these three dream demons.’ It’s one thing to create a fun, mysterious origin for a character, but I feel like a lot of studios over the years have given that too much thought. They just start to add so much to the point where they are layered with every layer.

as with the Halloween material [in Halloween 5 and 6] where are like cults, and the curse, and these tattoos. I was like, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’ With Sam, there are definitely aspects of his lore and mythology that we could expand on, and hopefully in terms of how he comes back year after year, where he goes and stuff like that, but I would never do anything. kind of flashback to ancient Ireland and show a boy being sacrificed and throwing him to a pumpkin creature. That would only ruin your mystique.

Dougherty’s confirmation that none of the originals Trick or treating cast will return for the next sequel actually shows very promising for the horror movie follow-up. If Ryan Murphy hadn’t made this a recurring trope throughout american horror storythe concept of bringing back actors for new roles could have worked for the long-awaited pranks 2. Also, with stories involving Anna Paquin’s Laurie and Quinn Lord’s Sam wide open, the door seemed open for several actors to return, although Dougherty’s update seems to make this no longer the case, except perhaps for the latter, which could be played by a new actor.

Regardless of how you feel about the original cast not returning to pranks 2, Dougherty’s note that he will never offer adequate confirmation for Sam should be promising for fans of the horror genre. As he notes, the more any franchise mascot has its infinitely constructed backstory, i.e., Halloween‘s Michael Myers ends up deflecting the series they belong to into overly complicated folklore that often alienates their fanbases. With Dougherty guaranteeing that Sam’s origin story will remain a mystery, we can only hope he still makes some sort of comeback for pranks 2 whenever it finally leaves the ground.

Source: Nerdist