Will standardized chargers become mandatory in Brazil? Understand

The battery is a smartphone component that is usually sensitive, that is, it ends up suffering wear over time. Certain habits, such as leaving it lying in a corner or plugged in, shorten its lifespan. However, another problem linked to the inspection of fake products and even commercial exchanges, stems from the lack of a universal standard for these items.

Solving emergency problems

Imagine that your device is discharging and your friends’ chargers are all different. In a few years this won’t be a problem, because everyone will have the same charger version.

Therefore, everyone will find it easy to solve this emergency impasse, given that it is a global trend to change the current requirements in relation to manufacturers.

European standard EN IEC 62680-1-3:2021

The European Union began discussing this issue about 10 years ago, creating several clashes with Apple’s resistance. While the most popular brands like Xiaomi and Samsung benefited from the change, as they support the Android system, the iPhone will need to invest in creating other ports capable of accepting USB Type-C adapters.

What is Anatel’s decision?

In Brazil, the National Telephone Agency (Anatel) remained up-to-date with updates, committing to regularization. The importance of a global effort must be interpreted from the perspective of an international business segment. Any region that refuses to adapt will find it difficult to receive modern cell phones, which are essential for communication.

universal charger model

Each country will have a deadline for accepting the sale of certain devices that do not have a USB Type-C charger. Europeans will have a period of 2 years and until 2026 notebooks will also be part of the application. The norms established at the national level will not present many differences, it will only be adapted to the local legislation, detailing the necessary points.