Windows 12: Microsoft Accidentally Reveals Possible New System Interface

Microsoft is not expected to release Windows 12 until 2024, but the company ended up leaking the possible final interface of the operating system during a presentation at the Ignite conference.
The people at Windows Central managed to capture the image and then reconstituted it to improve the quality. The main change that can be seen is that the taskbar should become floating.
Also, it no longer fills the entire bottom of the screen and that should make Microsoft push the date, time, and system icon information to the top right.
Weather details are on the left, while the search tab can be centered. See below:
In general terms, as much as it may represent a considerable change from what we currently have in Windows 11, this new interface is also being compared to Apple’s macOS.
It is undeniable that the floating bottom bar is very similar to Apple’s system dock, while moving system information to the top corner is also something that has been around in macOS for a long time.
Sources at Microsoft say that this interface is not yet the final version and that a lot can change until the arrival of Windows 12, but the company’s intention is to reach a universal standard to improve the experience on devices with a touchscreen display.
Windows 8 was very touch-centric and Windows 10 was very mouse-centric. Windows 11 tries to strike a balance, but it still leans more towards the mouse and leaves touch in the background.
For now, there is no official position from Microsoft. So it’s all just a rumor.
What did you think of the changes? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.