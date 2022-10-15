Windows 12: Microsoft Accidentally Reveals Possible New System Interface

Microsoft is not expected to release Windows 12 until 2024, but the company ended up leaking the possible final interface of the operating system during a presentation at the Ignite conference.

The people at Windows Central managed to capture the image and then reconstituted it to improve the quality. The main change that can be seen is that the taskbar should become floating.

Also, it no longer fills the entire bottom of the screen and that should make Microsoft push the date, time, and system icon information to the top right.

Weather details are on the left, while the search tab can be centered. See below: