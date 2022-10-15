With high fires in the Amazon, Guedes says in the US that protecting biodiversity is an investment for the future | Environment

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, emphasized this Friday (14) the importance and urgency of facing climate challenges. He also said that protecting biodiversity and the responsible use of natural resources is an essential investment for the future.

The minister’s statement, published on the internet, took place at the annual meeting of the World Bank (Bird) in Washington (USA), at the joint committee of the institution’s Board of Governors and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also spoke on behalf of other countries such as Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

“Protecting biodiversity and making responsible use of natural resources is an essential investment in our future,” said Guedes.

The minister’s assessments come after Amazonas recorded the worst September of fires in the last 24 years, according to data from the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe). The historical series begins in 1998. In the accumulated of 2022, until mid-September, the number of fires in the state has already exceeded every last year.

Guedes said that highlighting sustainability ensures that development and environmental protection initiatives are supported.

“In this sense, Brazil created the National Green Growth Program to combine the reduction of carbon emissions, the conservation of forests and the rational use of natural resources with the generation of green jobs and economic growth, improving the living conditions of the population. Brazilian”, he declared.

He recalled that the country has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, and has also anticipated the goal of achieving carbon neutrality from 2060 to 2050.

“To support a low carbon future and achieve sustainable development as well as global climate goals, we consider market mechanisms as the most effective instruments to enable a just transition,” he declared.

According to the Igarapé Institutes, the Sovereignty and Climate Center and the Brazilian Public Security Forum, with the support of the Climate and Society Institute, deforestation in the Amazon exceeded 13,000 square kilometers in 2021, the highest rate in the last 15 years; and that illegal mining has increased by almost 500% in indigenous lands and 300% in protected areas.