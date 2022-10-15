“Worrying”; Arrascaeta’s situation draws attention and Flamengo takes a stand on the removal of shirt 14

Last Wednesday (12), the Flemish faced the first match of the finals of the Copa do Brasil and was only in the 0-0 draw, in São Paulo. This Friday (14), the Rubro-Negro cast performed at the Vulture’s NestHowever, Mais Querido returned from São Paulo with a problem to solve.

This is the situation of Arrascaeta, who returned to work causing apprehension in Fla’s technical commission, as he presented a picture of severe pain in the pubis. The shirt number 14 from Gávea was promptly submitted to treatment for recovery, however, the medical department took a stand and the news given to coach Dorival Júnior is not encouraging.

According to information from the O Globo portal, the Rubro-Negro medical department has already informed the technical committee that, if Arrasca is called upon in the very final to be played at Maracanã, next Wednesday, the Uruguayan ace will play in the sacrifice.

Arrascaeta’s problem has come to light since Mengão faced Corinthians in the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores in August. Since then, shirt 14 has started an intense physiotherapy treatment. Although Arrasca has complained of pain and is not 100% ready to play, the tendency is that he will not miss the team for the final of the Copa do Brasil. For the Libertadores final, the Club’s medical department intends to extend preventive treatment and, thus, count on the key piece of the Mais Querido do Brasil.