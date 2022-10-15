WWII ‘Ghost Boat’ Found in California Lake Intrigues Americans

If the rumors were right, the remains of a boat from the 2nd War would be partially submerged somewhere in the shallow waters of Lake Shasta in Northern California in the United States.

James Dunsdon, a volunteer firefighter who collects military vehicles, was determined to find him. One day he walked for miles along the shore of the lake. Then he saw her, clearly visible and partially exposed: a remarkably preserved 36-foot military landing craft.

“He just appeared on the horizon like a ghost,” he said. “There it was with the original WW2 paint, wood and steel and in the position with the ramp down.” It was as if the boat had sunk while landing on the beach, he said.

Remains of a WWII military landing craft were exposed in Lake Shasta, Northern California. Photograph: Shasta-Trinity National Forest via The New York Times



The Higgins boat had already taken American troops into battle during the Allied invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943, a seminal moment in the war in Europe. It was then deployed at the Battle of Tarawa in the Pacific that fall, when US forces invaded the Japanese-controlled Gilbert Islands (now part of the nation of Kiribati), according to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, which is part of the Forest Service. from the USA.

The boat sank during the battle, in which more than 1,000 American servicemen were killed, according to Dunsdon, whose research into the boat’s history was cited by the Forest Service later rescued.

Now Dunsdon and others want to know how the sturdy craft, which the Forest Service calls “the ghost boat,” ended up at the bottom of Lake Shasta, where it could have remained forever if a severe drought hadn’t brought it closer to the surface.

“Somebody needs to know,” said Gerald Meyer, executive director of the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, which plans to display the boat once it’s stabilized enough to be transported. “Someone will say, ‘I know. I remember Bob bought that boat in ’54. But that person still hasn’t been found.”

The boat’s ramp was marked with the numbers 31-17, which meant it had been assigned to the USS Monrovia, a Navy attack transport ship that served as General George S. Patton’s headquarters during the invasion of Sicily. , according to the Forest Service. the general Dwight D. Eisenhower was also on this ship at the time, the Forest Service said.

About 23,000 Higgins boats were made during World War II, Meyer said, and they have been credited with helping to change the way the war was fought, giving American troops easier access to open beaches where they invaded. Equipped with cannons and a stern ramp, the boats were designed to travel in shallow water and allow combatant forces to land quickly. Only about 20 exist today, Meyer said.

“These landing craft were used in every amphibious invasion of World War II,” Meyer said. “Finding one 75 years later at the bottom of a lake in California – it really is a miracle.”

The Nebraska National Guard Museum is about 80 kilometers south of Columbus, Nebraska, birthplace of Andrew Jackson Higgins, the designer of the Higgins boat who served in the Nebraska National Guard.

Photograph: Shasta-Trinity National Forest via The New York Times

Jerry E. Strahan, author of“Andrew Jackson Higgins and the Boats that Won World War II, said some of the boats have turned up in recent years, including one that was found in a barn in the Midwest. But he said it was remarkable to find one preserved in a lake, as they were made from mahogany plywood.

“Wooden boats weren’t made to last that long,” he said. “But I imagine being underwater in a lake of cold water, away from oxygen, allowed him to survive.”

The discovery is a reminder of how severe drought, exacerbated by climate change, is revealing long-hidden elements of the past, including submerged relics of World War II Europe, human remains in Lake Mead, just outside Las Vegasand dinosaur footprints in texas. A sunken Higgins boat also surfaced in Lake Mead in July, according to the The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In August, Shasta County was experiencing its driest year in 128 years, according to federal data, as much of the west was ravaged by long-term drought.

Meyer said his best guess is that the Higgins boat on Lake Shasta belonged to a private owner who bought it in a government surplus sale after the war. Perhaps the owner was a farmer who used it to cross the lake and tend to cattle grazing on the shore, he said. Other theories suggest it may have been operated by a logging company or government agency.

“Why they sank, we just don’t know,” Dunsdon said. “Nobody knows. And anyone who probably remembers that must be very, very old or dead and gone.”