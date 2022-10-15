Xavi counters pressure on Barcelona: “I won’t stop insisting” | spanish football

Coach Xavi Hernández arrives under pressure at Barcelona for this Sunday’s derby against rivals Real Madrid, in the Spanish Championship. At the press conference the night before, the coach commented on the current period of criticism of the team and questioning his work.

— I understand the doubts, I know where I am. On a day when we weren’t supposed to fail, we failed. I understand the fan, I’m also disappointed and sad. I came to reverse the situation and this can be achieved. The day I don’t think it’s possible, I sit here and say it too. Let’s see how the season goes – said Xavi this Saturday.

I won’t stop insisting. The day I don’t see that clear, I’m going home. I see the good time. I will not be a problem for Barça.” — Xavi Hernández, at a press conference at CT Joan Gamper

Xavi told a little about the meeting he had with the president of the club, Joan Laporta. The manager would have passed “maximum confidence” in their work and shown optimism.

Questions have increased in recent days because of of the 3-3 draw with Inter Milanin the Champions League. The result left Barça in a difficult situation in the Champions Leaguewith great risk of not qualifying for the round of 16.

“We are also disappointed. I don’t believe in any other path to success than this one. Everything will be doubted: players, coach, signings. I don’t know if it’s fair, but we can’t stop there. We drew a game that we shouldn’t have, and the club has a maximum demand – he commented.

Barcelona have played 12 games so far this season. They won eight, drew two and lost two. It leads the Spanish League, with 22 points – the same score as Real Madrid.