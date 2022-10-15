Xbox app finally brings cloud gaming to Arm devices

This week we had a flurry of news from Microsoft at the Surface event and the Ignite conference, including the new Surface Pro 9 and the announcement of iCloud integration into the Windows 11 Photos app. Amid the news, Microsoft also announced that the Xbox app for Windows finally supports Arm-powered devices such as the Surface Pro X and the new Surface Pro 9 with 5G. This means you can now use the Windows app to play games using Xbox Cloud Gaming, making it possible to use thin and light Arm devices as gaming machines.

The Xbox app for Windows has supported cloud gaming for some time now, but unfortunately, the app only runs on x86-based PCs. If you had a Windows PC with an Arm processor, you were forced to use a browser, because the Xbox app didn’t work on Arm devices even by emulation. It is worth remembering that the only browsers optimized for Arm devices are Microsoft Edge and Firefox, which are not ideal for everyone. Fortunately, you can now use the Xbox app directly on these devices thanks to a new update.

Xbox Cloud Gaming gives you access to dozens of games that are rendered remotely and streamed to you over the internet. That means you don’t need an incredibly powerful device to enjoy popular titles, including free access to games like Fortnite, making them even more affordable. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you also get a lot of paid titles, including big releases from Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite or Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is certainly a big step for the service and makes the games accessible to even more users.

