‘You made us a family,’ Emma Watson says in tribute to Robbie Coltrane – 10/14/2022

Admin 33 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 5 Views

10/14/2022 | 22:07




Emma Watson used Instagram stories to mourn the death of actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga. Coltrane died on Friday, 14, aged 72, in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after battling health problems for two years.

The two co-starred in the franchise films, in which she played Hermione Granger. In her post, Emma said that Robbie was like “the coolest uncle she ever had”.

“Above all, he was deeply caring and had a lot of compassion for me as a child and as an adult. His talent was immense, it made sense that he would play a giant – he could fill any space with his talent,” she wrote.

“Robbie, if I ever manage to be as kind to you as you were to me on a movie set, I promise I will do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you.”

“I really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.” concluded the actress.

Comments

Heads up! Website comments are via Facebook. Remember that the comment is entirely the author’s responsibility and does not express the opinion of the newspaper. Comments that violate the law, morals and good customs or violate the rights of third parties may be reported by users and their account may be banned.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Film Schedule from October 15th to 21st

reproduction Check out the movie schedule Globe from the 15th to the 21st of October. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved