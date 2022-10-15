‘You made us a family,’ Emma Watson says in tribute to Robbie Coltrane – 10/14/2022

10/14/2022 | 22:07





Emma Watson used Instagram stories to mourn the death of actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga. Coltrane died on Friday, 14, aged 72, in a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, after battling health problems for two years.

The two co-starred in the franchise films, in which she played Hermione Granger. In her post, Emma said that Robbie was like “the coolest uncle she ever had”.

“Above all, he was deeply caring and had a lot of compassion for me as a child and as an adult. His talent was immense, it made sense that he would play a giant – he could fill any space with his talent,” she wrote.

“Robbie, if I ever manage to be as kind to you as you were to me on a movie set, I promise I will do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you.”

“I really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.” concluded the actress.