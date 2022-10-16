About 100 refugees found naked on the Greek-Turkey border – 10/16/2022

About 100 refugees were found naked on the Greek-Turkey border after being forced to cross the Evros River that separates the two countries, the Greek Minister of Civil Protection said on Sunday, describing the incident as an “inhumane scene”. “.

The European border surveillance agency Frontex confirmed to AFP “the rescue of 92 migrants on Friday” with the support of Greek authorities, according to spokeswoman Paulina Bakula.

“(Frontex) agents reported that migrants were found naked and some with visible injuries,” she said from Warsaw, where the organization is based.

Greek Civil Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has accused Turkey of “instrumentalizing illegal immigration”, but Ankara denies any involvement in the degrading treatment inflicted on migrants.

In a series of messages posted on Twitter in Turkish, Greek and English, the Turkish presidency denied any responsibility and accused Greece of “inhumane” behavior.

“We urge Greece to renounce its inhumane attitude towards refugees as soon as possible in order to put an end to the false and unfounded accusations against Turkey,” wrote Fahrettin Altun, head of communication for the Turkish presidency.

“With these ridiculous actions, Greece is once again showing the world that it does not even respect the dignity of oppressed people by publishing photos of refugees it deported after stripping them of their belongings,” he added.

Greece must stop its “manipulation and dishonesty”, Turkish Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Catakli said earlier in a tweet.

Most people, Syrians and Afghans, “told Frontex agents how three Turkish army vehicles took them to Evros,” Theodorikakos said in an interview with Skai television.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi called the incident a “shame on civilization”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) condemned the “cruel and degrading treatment” on Twitter and called for a “full investigation into this incident”.

Athens is regularly accused by NGOs and different journalistic investigations of carrying out violent illegal expulsions on its land and sea border with Turkey.

For its part, the organization Mare Liberum assured this Sunday that “in the region of Evros, crimes against human rights are systematic and committed daily by Turkey and Greece”.

bur-mr/yap/aoc/meb/am

© Agence France-Presse