Already in the favor of the people: THIS method makes you increase your credit card limit now

Did you know? Currently, the Inter Bank customers who open a digital account in their app with a new credit card. Although fintech has its own policy regarding the release of the balance, users of the tool can take some steps to increase the limit.

See the tips below!

How to increase the credit card limit at Banco Inter?

First, here are 5 important tips:

Keep your bill payments up to date

It is important not to delay the payment of Inter’s invoices. Paying the debt on the due date means that you honor your commitments, including with the financial institution. It is worth mentioning that paying the minimum amount is not a good idea.

Always update your profile

Another very important action is to keep your registration data always up to date, especially income. This is because, if you have a higher income than when you informed the bank, it is possible to receive an immediate increase in the limit.

Use credit often

Concentrate all your spending on Inter’s credit card. That way, you can ensure that your entire limit will be well exploited, which can make it clear to fintech that you need more credit.

Make investments on the platform

Inter prioritizes clients who invest in the platform, whether fixed or variable income.

Enable salary portability

Finally, try to demonstrate the trust you have in the financial institution by transferring the receipt of your salary to the digital account. In the app, tap on “Salary Portability”, then click on “Continue”. Once this is done, add your data, press “Continue” again and confirm the operation by e-mail.

How to apply for the Inter Gold card?

Recently, Banco Inter launched the “Inter Gold”. The tool is released when a customer opens a digital account with the financial institution. In addition to this, Platinum cards are also available, black and Mastercard Microbusiness (for MEIS and PJ).

Here’s how to apply:

Go to the card request page; Click on ‘Request Card’; Once this is done, tap on the ‘Open your account’ option; Then fill in your personal data; Download and install the Inter app; Finalize your registration to open the account; Click on ‘Cards’ from the app’s home screen; Finally, wait for the credit analysis process.

The Inter card limit is not disclosed in advance, as pre-approved. This is because it is established according to an individual credit analysis performed for each customer.