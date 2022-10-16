Amazfit Falcon arrives with AI “coach” and price of Apple Watch Series 8

Last week, Amazfit announced its first premium “multi-sport” smartwatch, the Amazfit Falcon. According to the brand’s slogan, the launch “is breaking boundaries”. With a premium design, the watch features a case made from aircraft-grade TC4 titanium, which, according to the advertisement, is “tough enough to pass 15 military-grade tests.” Its screen is made of sapphire crystal glass, which, as we know, is extremely resistant.

But, the Amazfit Falcon is not just a tough watch for physical activities and extreme sports. It also contains a ton of features to help athletes progress and track their activities.

Amazfit Falcon presents Zepp Coach, an AI personal trainer

Whether you’re a serious athlete or a regular gym goer, the Amazfit Falcon is designed to motivate you with the support of AI (artificial intelligence) to improve your training results.

One of the new features of the Amazfit Falcon is the AI-powered Zepp Coach, which uses an intelligent training algorithm that provides training guidance specifically tailored to your physical characteristics and exercise experience level. The AI ​​can detect if the user has overtrained and adjust activity intensity plans. The Zepp Coach may even recommend a rest day if it detects that it is necessary for your body.

Zepp Coach of the Amazfit Falcon (Image: Disclosure / Amazfit)

Amazfit’s new top-of-the-line fitness tracker

According to Amazfit, Falcon automatically recognizes dozens of bodybuilding exercises and tracks their repetitions, sets and rest time. And if you like to run too, you can use Track Run mode to get lap data and review your trajectory around the track. External training devices such as heart rate belts and cycling power meters will be able to be connected to the Amazfit Falcon via Bluetooth.

The Amazfit Falcon has over 150 built-in sport modes including kitesurfing, golf swing and triathlon. In addition, the watch has a water resistance of 20 ATM (200m or 660ft), which means it is suitable for swimming, high-impact water sports and diving.

Amazfit Falcon (Image: Disclosure / Amazfit)

Amazfit’s new watch also offers dual-band GPS tracking for better positioning and can offer real-time navigation if you import route files via the Zepp app. And if you like to listen to music while you work out, you can store music directly on the watch and listen to it while you work out.

The Amazfit Falcon also supports third-party fitness apps such as Strava, Apple Health, Google Fit, Relive and the Adidas Running app. Its battery is 500 mAh, which, according to Amazfit, can last up to 14 days with typical use or 7 days with intense use. The watch offers 24/7 sleep tracking and health monitoring of your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and stress level.

Amazfit’s first premium “multi-sport GPS smartwatch” also comes at a premium price: $499.99, the same price range as the Apple Watch Series 8.

