Athletico-PR vs Coritiba LIVE (0-0) | 10/16/2022

19:354 minutes ago

Goal disallowed indeed!

Pablo was in an irregular position at the origin of the move.

19:336 minutes ago

VAR reviewing the goal

📺 | Lines being drawn at the moment.

19:337 minutes ago

Goal disallowed!

🏴 | Bandeirinha caught Pablo offside at the origin of the bid.

19:327 minutes ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO ATHLETICICO

Vitinho opens the scoring!

19:2910 minutes ago

28 min / 1st T

🥅 | Boschilia takes a very tight corner and Bento palms it weakly. The ball hits the crossbar and Athletico’s defender takes it off in the sequence.

19:2812 minutes ago

27 min / 1st T

🏳️ | Boschilia risks again from outside the area and wins a corner.

19:2613 minutes ago

25 min / 1st T

🥅 | Bernardo also risks from outside the area but sends it out.

19:25 14 minutes ago

25 min / 1st T

🥅 | Coxa makes a good plot in the middle and Boschilia risks from outside the area, but the ball goes out.

19:22 17 minutes ago

20 min / 1st T

🛠 | Bruno Gomes starts playing but Fernandinho commits a hard foul. No card.

19:18 21 minutes ago

17 min / 1st T

Terans makes a good shot from left to right and thinks Vitinho is good on the other side, but Rafale Santos appears to cut.

19:16 23 minutes ago

16 min / 1st T

19:12 27 minutes ago

12 min / 1st T

Fabricio Daniel receives on the right and disputes with Pedro Henrique. The defender leaves the arm in the face of the attacker, who asks for the expulsion of the opponent.

19:11 28 minutes ago

11 min / 1st T

Bernardo receives a good ball at the entrance of the area but is disarmed afterwards. Play was good.

19:10 30 minutes ago

9 min / 1st T

Cuello tries from outside the area but slips and catches the ball badly. Easy for Gabriel.

19:09 31 minutes ago

8 min / 1st T

🥅 | Alef Manga receives in depth and tries the shot without an angle. Easy for Benedict.

19:08 32 minutes ago

7 min / 1st T

Cuello receives on the left, goes on top of Nathanael and is disarmed.

19:05 35 minutes ago

4 min / 1st T

🥅 | Abner receives in the back of the defense, turns and kicks, but Gabriel holds it. Then Hurricane wins a corner.

19:04 36 minutes ago

3 min / 1st T

Game looked like it was going to start busy, but teams are studying each other so far.

19:01 38 minutes ago

1 min / 1st T

🔒 | Fabricio Daniel receives inside the area after a free kick and releases the bomb. Bento falls to defend well.

19:00 40 minutes ago

Start the game!

📢 | Ball rolling for Athletico x Coritiba.

18:53 an hour ago

Teams on the field!

National Anthem being played.

18:49 an hour ago

Less than 10 minutes to the start of the match!

Ball rolls now for Athletico x Coritiba.

18:12 an hour ago

Coritiba climbed!

18:12 an hour ago

Athletic climbed!

12:277 hours ago

WHERE AND HOW TO WATCH THE GAME ATHLETICO-PR X CORITIBA LIVE ON TV AND IN REAL TIME?

Match: Athletico-PR vs Coritiba LIVE
Date: 10/16/2022
Brazilian championship
Location: Curitiba
Stadium: Arena da Baixada
Time: 7pm
Where to watch: Premiere, Hurricane Live, Casimiro’s Twitch.

12:267 hours ago

WHEN IS THE GAME ATHLETICO-PR X CORITIBA AND HOW TO WATCH LIVE AND IN REAL TIME?

Date: 10/16/2022
Time: 19:00 (from Brasilia)
Stream: Premiere, Hurricane Live and Casimiro’s Twitch.
VAVEL Brasil will perform the real time of the match.

12:267 hours ago

Coritiba lineup

Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, , Bernardo (Léo Gamalho), Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

12:267 hours ago

Guto Ferreira should change the team

12:247 hours ago

Athletico PR lineup

Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Alex Santana (Erick) and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho (Cuello) and Vitor Roque (Pablo)

12:247 hours ago

Hurricane must have maximum force

12:22 7 hours ago

How does Coritiba arrive?

12:20 7 hours ago

How does Atletico arrive?

12:18 7 hours ago

Serie A status

12:17 7 hours ago

Welcome to)!

Today we will follow together all the emotions of Athletico-PR x Coritiba for the 32nd round of the Série A of the Brazilian Championship 2022. The match is scheduled for 19:00 this Sunday (16), at Arena da Baixada. You can follow all bids here, at VAVEL Brasil.

