Athletico-PR vs Coritiba LIVE (0-0) | 10/16/2022

Pablo was in an irregular position at the origin of the move.

📺 | Lines being drawn at the moment.

🏴 | Bandeirinha caught Pablo offside at the origin of the bid.

Vitinho opens the scoring!

🥅 | Boschilia takes a very tight corner and Bento palms it weakly. The ball hits the crossbar and Athletico’s defender takes it off in the sequence.

🏳️ | Boschilia risks again from outside the area and wins a corner.

🥅 | Bernardo also risks from outside the area but sends it out.

🥅 | Coxa makes a good plot in the middle and Boschilia risks from outside the area, but the ball goes out.

🛠 | Bruno Gomes starts playing but Fernandinho commits a hard foul. No card.

Terans makes a good shot from left to right and thinks Vitinho is good on the other side, but Rafale Santos appears to cut.

Fabricio Daniel receives on the right and disputes with Pedro Henrique. The defender leaves the arm in the face of the attacker, who asks for the expulsion of the opponent.

Bernardo receives a good ball at the entrance of the area but is disarmed afterwards. Play was good.

Cuello tries from outside the area but slips and catches the ball badly. Easy for Gabriel.

🥅 | Alef Manga receives in depth and tries the shot without an angle. Easy for Benedict.

Cuello receives on the left, goes on top of Nathanael and is disarmed.

🥅 | Abner receives in the back of the defense, turns and kicks, but Gabriel holds it. Then Hurricane wins a corner.

Game looked like it was going to start busy, but teams are studying each other so far.

🔒 | Fabricio Daniel receives inside the area after a free kick and releases the bomb. Bento falls to defend well.

📢 | Ball rolling for Athletico x Coritiba.

National Anthem being played.

Ball rolls now for Athletico x Coritiba.

Match: Athletico-PR vs Coritiba LIVE

Date: 10/16/2022

Brazilian championship

Location: Curitiba

Stadium: Arena da Baixada

Time: 7pm

Where to watch: Premiere, Hurricane Live, Casimiro’s Twitch.

Stream: Premiere, Hurricane Live and Casimiro’s Twitch.

Gabriel Vasconcelos; Nathanael, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bruno Gomes, , Bernardo (Léo Gamalho), Jesús Trindade and Boschilia; Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga.

Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Fernandinho, Alex Santana (Erick) and David Terans; Canobbio, Vitinho (Cuello) and Vitor Roque (Pablo)