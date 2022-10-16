Best moments of Palmeiras x São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship (0-0) | 10/16/2022

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 6 Views

18:01 21 minutes ago

56′ END OF GAME

Palmeiras 0x0 Sao Paulo.

18:00 22 minutes ago

54′ ALMOST!

Piquerez crosses, the ball lands at Murilo’s feet, who frees inside the area, ends up getting in the way and the ball escapes.

17:58 24 minutes ago

53′

Scarpa crosses, Pablo Maia leaves and Palmeiras wins another corner.

17:55 27 minutes ago

50′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Calleri, for complaint.

17:54 28 minutes ago

49′ UUUUH

Gabriel Menino takes a risk from the edge of the area, the ball passes taking paint off the post.

17:54 28 minutes ago

49′

Scarpa crosses, Luizão pushes away to a corner.

17:53 29 minutes ago

48′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Rogério Ceni, for complaint.

17:53 29 minutes ago

48′

Gabriel Menino takes a direct free-kick and sends it over the goal.

17:52 30 minutes ago

47′

Referee adds one more, let’s go to 56.

17:52 30 minutes ago

46′ Yellow card 🟨

Card to Wellington, for claim.

17:51 31 minutes ago

45′ Red card 🟥

Beraldo fouls Endrick, preventing a clear scoring chance and is sent off.

17:50 32 minutes ago

45′ +10

Let’s go to 55.

17:4636 minutes ago

41′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

17:41 41 minutes ago

36′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

17:41 41 minutes ago

35′ TIME CLOSED!

Gabriel Menino and Calleri have a disagreement and the players start to feel weird.

17:38 44 minutes ago

33′ UUUUH

Gabriel Menino takes a risk from the middle. The ball passes close to the post and goes out.

17:37 an hour ago

32′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

17:37 an hour ago

31′

Atuesta crosses low, Luizão pushes away.

17:31 an hour ago

26′ ON THE BEAM!

Scarpa Cruz, Gustavo Gómez tests hard and the ball explodes on the crossbar. In sequence, the assistant marks an irregular position.

17:30 an hour ago

25′

Scarpa hits from afar, the ball deflects midway and goes out. Corner for Palmeiras.

17:29 an hour ago

23′ FELIPE ALVEEEEES!

Scarpa takes a right free kick to the goal, Felipe Alves makes another defense and saves the Tricolor.

17:27 an hour ago

22′

Scarpa takes a corner, Murilo deflects a gourd and Felipe Alves easily saves.

17:26 an hour ago

21” Substitution in São Paulo 🔄

17:25 an hour ago

19′ DEFEND, FELIPE ALVES!

Scarpa goes for a free kick, hits Felipe Alves in the right corner, who makes the save.

17:24 an hour ago

18′ PENALTY!

After a VAR check, the referee calls for Calleri’s hand touch. Penalty for Palmeiras to beat.

17:23 an hour ago

18′ Yellow card 🟨

Éder receives a card at the reserve bank, for complaints.

17:23 an hour ago

17′ VAR IN ACTION!

VAR calls the referee to analyze a possible penalty for Palmeiras.

17:22 an hour ago

17′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

17:21 an hour ago

15′ DEFEND, FELIPE ALVES!

Scarpa receives on the left, cuts inside and kicks. The ball was low in the corner and the São Paulo archer made a beautiful save. Corner for Palmeiras.

17:17 an hour ago

12′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Murilo, for lack of Patrick.

17:17 an hour ago

12′

Rodrigo Nestor falls in the area asking for a penalty, but the referee sends him on.

17:14 an hour ago

09′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄

17:13 an hour ago

07′ ASKED TO LEAVE!

Miranda feels her left leg and asks for a replacement.

17:11 an hour ago

06′ IS BACK!

Players attend, and the game restarts.

17:07 an hour ago

02′

Miranda and Scarpa clash head-on and the referee stops the game for medical attention for both.

17:06 an hour ago

01′

Scarpa hits the goal, Felipe Alves defends calmly.

17:05 an hour ago

00′ STARTED AGAIN

Ball rolling for second stage.

17:05 an hour ago

⏱️’ Substitution in São Paulo 🔄

16:492 hours ago

49′ End of 1st Half

Palmeiras 0x0 Sao Paulo.

16:482 hours ago

48′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Zé Rafael.

16:482 hours ago

48′ FELIPE ALVES!

Piquerez crosses low, Merentiel kicks and Felipe Alves makes a defense with his foot, saving São Paulo.

16:472 hours ago

47′ +4

Let’s go to 49.

16:472 hours ago

47′

Dudu activates Danilo, he takes a risk at the entrance of the area and Felipe Alves defends.

16:442 hours ago

44′ Red card 🟥

Ferraresi elbows Danilo out of play, and the defender is sent off.

16:442 hours ago

43′

After Mayke’s cross, São Paulo’s defense pulls away. The ball is left for Danilo who risks, Felipe Alves makes a calm defense.

16:432 hours ago

42′

Dudu advances, kicks and the ball explodes on Miranda.

16:412 hours ago

41′

Luizão from the launch in the area, the ball goes straight into the hands of Weverton.

16:382 hours ago

38′

Scarpa takes a free-kick, the ball hits the wall.

16:362 hours ago

36′

Dudu takes a free-kick in the area, the ball passes through everyone and leaves.

16:342 hours ago

33′ UUUUH

Marcos Rocha receives a beautiful pass from Dudu, the side dominates and hits crossed. The ball passes with danger and goes out.

16:332 hours ago

31′ THAT HURT!

Pablo Maia kicks the ball away and hits Scarpa between the legs. Palmeiras midfielder stays on the ground and receives medical attention.

16:302 hours ago

29′

Gustavo Gómez shoots down the right and crosses, Miranda pulls away.

16:272 hours ago

27′

Piquerez crosses, Pablo Maia leaves.

16:252 hours ago

23′ Yellow card 🟨

Technician Abel Ferreira receives a card for complaints.

16:212 hours ago

20′ ALMOST!

Scarpa receives on the right, straightens and crosses closed. Nobody touches the ball, and Felipe Alves stretches out to defend.

16:172 hours ago

14′ UUUUH

Luciano advances the attack. He arrives at the edge of the area, scores with Patrick and hits, but misses the goal.

16:142 hours ago

12′

Igor Vinícius on the right counterattack and tries to cross the second post, but is intercepted.

16:05 2 hours ago

04′

Merentiel falls in the area after launching with Ferraresi, referee orders the game to continue.

16:03 2 hours ago

03′

Referee goes to the bench to talk to coach Abel Ferreira.

16:02 2 hours ago

00′

Merentiel receives on the left, Miranda steps forward and cuts.

16:01 2 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.

15:552 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

15:542 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

Field teams.

15:28 3 hours ago

⏱️’ Pre-game

15:233 hours ago

⏱️’ Tricolor scaled

Felipe Alves; Luizão, Ferraresi and Miranda; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

15:18 3 hours ago

⏱️’ Verdão climbed!

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel.

15:133 hours ago

São Paulo wants to break the taboo

15:03 3 hours ago

When is the game Palmeiras vs São Paulo and how to follow LIVE?

14:583 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Palmeiras x São Paulo and LIVE

14:533 hours ago

Arbitration

14:484 hours ago

Sao Paulo likely lineup

Felipe Alves, Igor Vinicius, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Galoppo (Marcos Guilherme) and Patrick; Luciano and Calleri.

14:434 hours ago

Tricolor situation

14:384 hours ago

Possible lineup for Palmeiras

Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel.

14:334 hours ago

Verdão situation

14:284 hours ago

historical facts

14:234 hours ago

How are the teams?

14:184 hours ago

SHOCK KING!

14:134 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Alienation and love for Barcelona. Neymar’s defense strategy. In the dock, he confirms. ‘I sign what my father says’ – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil Mix love and alienation. This was the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved