Best moments of Palmeiras x São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship (0-0) | 10/16/2022

56′ END OF GAME
Palmeiras 0x0 Sao Paulo.
54′ ALMOST!
Piquerez crosses, the ball lands at Murilo’s feet, who frees inside the area, ends up getting in the way and the ball escapes.
53′
Scarpa crosses, Pablo Maia leaves and Palmeiras wins another corner.
50′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Calleri, for complaint.
49′ UUUUH
Gabriel Menino takes a risk from the edge of the area, the ball passes taking paint off the post.
49′
Scarpa crosses, Luizão pushes away to a corner.
48′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Rogério Ceni, for complaint.
48′
Gabriel Menino takes a direct free-kick and sends it over the goal.
47′
Referee adds one more, let’s go to 56.
46′ Yellow card 🟨
Card to Wellington, for claim.
45′ Red card 🟥
Beraldo fouls Endrick, preventing a clear scoring chance and is sent off.
45′ +10
Let’s go to 55.
41′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄
36′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄
35′ TIME CLOSED!
Gabriel Menino and Calleri have a disagreement and the players start to feel weird.
33′ UUUUH
Gabriel Menino takes a risk from the middle. The ball passes close to the post and goes out.
32′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄
31′
Atuesta crosses low, Luizão pushes away.
26′ ON THE BEAM!
Scarpa Cruz, Gustavo Gómez tests hard and the ball explodes on the crossbar. In sequence, the assistant marks an irregular position.
25′
Scarpa hits from afar, the ball deflects midway and goes out. Corner for Palmeiras.
23′ FELIPE ALVEEEEES!
Scarpa takes a right free kick to the goal, Felipe Alves makes another defense and saves the Tricolor.
22′
Scarpa takes a corner, Murilo deflects a gourd and Felipe Alves easily saves.
21” Substitution in São Paulo 🔄
19′ DEFEND, FELIPE ALVES!
Scarpa goes for a free kick, hits Felipe Alves in the right corner, who makes the save.
18′ PENALTY!
After a VAR check, the referee calls for Calleri’s hand touch. Penalty for Palmeiras to beat.
18′ Yellow card 🟨
Éder receives a card at the reserve bank, for complaints.
17′ VAR IN ACTION!
VAR calls the referee to analyze a possible penalty for Palmeiras.
17′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄
15′ DEFEND, FELIPE ALVES!
Scarpa receives on the left, cuts inside and kicks. The ball was low in the corner and the São Paulo archer made a beautiful save. Corner for Palmeiras.
12′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Murilo, for lack of Patrick.
12′
Rodrigo Nestor falls in the area asking for a penalty, but the referee sends him on.
09′ Substitution at Sao Paulo 🔄
07′ ASKED TO LEAVE!
Miranda feels her left leg and asks for a replacement.
06′ IS BACK!
Players attend, and the game restarts.
02′
Miranda and Scarpa clash head-on and the referee stops the game for medical attention for both.
01′
Scarpa hits the goal, Felipe Alves defends calmly.
00′ STARTED AGAIN
Ball rolling for second stage.
⏱️’ Substitution in São Paulo 🔄
49′ End of 1st Half
Palmeiras 0x0 Sao Paulo.
48′ Yellow card 🟨
Card for Zé Rafael.
48′ FELIPE ALVES!
Piquerez crosses low, Merentiel kicks and Felipe Alves makes a defense with his foot, saving São Paulo.
47′ +4
Let’s go to 49.
47′
Dudu activates Danilo, he takes a risk at the entrance of the area and Felipe Alves defends.
44′ Red card 🟥
Ferraresi elbows Danilo out of play, and the defender is sent off.
43′
After Mayke’s cross, São Paulo’s defense pulls away. The ball is left for Danilo who risks, Felipe Alves makes a calm defense.
42′
Dudu advances, kicks and the ball explodes on Miranda.
41′
Luizão from the launch in the area, the ball goes straight into the hands of Weverton.
38′
Scarpa takes a free-kick, the ball hits the wall.
36′
Dudu takes a free-kick in the area, the ball passes through everyone and leaves.
33′ UUUUH
Marcos Rocha receives a beautiful pass from Dudu, the side dominates and hits crossed. The ball passes with danger and goes out.
31′ THAT HURT!
Pablo Maia kicks the ball away and hits Scarpa between the legs. Palmeiras midfielder stays on the ground and receives medical attention.
29′
Gustavo Gómez shoots down the right and crosses, Miranda pulls away.
27′
Piquerez crosses, Pablo Maia leaves.
23′ Yellow card 🟨
Technician Abel Ferreira receives a card for complaints.
20′ ALMOST!
Scarpa receives on the right, straightens and crosses closed. Nobody touches the ball, and Felipe Alves stretches out to defend.
14′ UUUUH
Luciano advances the attack. He arrives at the edge of the area, scores with Patrick and hits, but misses the goal.
12′
Igor Vinícius on the right counterattack and tries to cross the second post, but is intercepted.
04′
Merentiel falls in the area after launching with Ferraresi, referee orders the game to continue.
03′
Referee goes to the bench to talk to coach Abel Ferreira.
00′
Merentiel receives on the left, Miranda steps forward and cuts.
00′ GAME STARTS
Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.
⏱️’ Pre-game
Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.
⏱️’ Pre-game
Field teams.
⏱️’ Pre-game
⏱️’ Tricolor scaled
Felipe Alves; Luizão, Ferraresi and Miranda; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.
⏱️’ Verdão climbed!
Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Scarpa; Mayke, Dudu and Merentiel.
Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.