British minister vows to regain market confidence

Britain’s new finance minister, Jeremy Hunt, has vowed to regain Britain’s economic credibility by being accountable for the government’s tax and spending plans and insisted that his boss, Liz Truss, remains in charge of the country.

Prime Minister Truss appointed Hunt on Friday in a bid to rescue her leadership, as confidence in her ability to run Britain has plummeted both in her own Conservative Party and in international financial markets.

This Sunday’s newspapers (16) were full of stories about plans to replace her.

Investors have been selling British government bonds widely since Sept. 23, when Hunt’s predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a series of unfunded tax cuts without publishing a set of independent economic forecasts.

The knock-on effects forced the British central bank into emergency intervention to protect pension funds and pushed up mortgage costs – further tightening British finances.

“What I’m going to do is show the markets, the world, the people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans,” Hunt told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

The British economy is in danger of falling into recession as the Bank of England raises interest rates to control inflation. The bank’s chairman, Andrew Bailey, said on Saturday that he thought a big rate hike would be needed in November.

