Ceará x Cuiabá: fans invade the field, and the game is ended due to lack of security | Brazilian series a

Before the end of the game between Ceará and Cuiabá at Arena Castelão, Ceará fans started a confusion in the stands, just before Vovô’s equalizing goal. Some even invaded the pitch and went to charge the players. The athletes ran towards the locker rooms. The game was terminated for lack of security.

The confusion started in the stands on the final stretch, when Ceará had just tied the match. As a result, some fans ended up running from the stands to the field to escape the riot.

However, the situation worsened when some fans invaded the pitch in order to charge some Ceará players. The athletes, to protect themselves, ran to the locker rooms.

Luiz Otávio, defender and idol at Alvinegro, was the only one who remained on the field to try to dialogue with the fans. He needed to be escorted by Grandpa’s security to leave the lawn.

In the images, it is possible to see children being carried by their parents in the arm, fleeing the confusion. The medical team had to provide care to some fans who felt sick and even fainted on the field.

In the changing rooms, the referee of the match understood that he should end the game with seven minutes to go.

