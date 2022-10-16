Ceará x Cuiabá is paralyzed after invasion of the crowd at Arena Castelão

the match between Ceará vs Cuiabá was paralyzed in the 46th minute of the 2nd half, this Sunday (16), after an invasion by part of the white-and-white crowd on the Arena Castelão lawn. The game was in the 46th minute of the 2nd half, tied at 1-1, when a fight broke out in the stadium and resulted in fans entering the field of play.

Referee Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN) requested that the players enter the locker room. On the field, Grandpa came out behind on the scoreboard, with a goal by Deyverson, and got the tie in stoppage time, with Jô. Soon after the equality, the confusion increased in proportion. Castelão’s big screen displayed: “Evacuate the stadium”.

In the leaderboard, Grandpa follows in 16th, now with 34 points. In the next round, they face Atlético-GO, which is also in the Z-4, on Sunday (23). The duel is at Antônio Accioly, at 6pm.

Cuiabá follows in 17th place, with 31. The team from Mato Grosso recorded four consecutive defeats. In the next round, the team faces Goiás, at 18:00, at Arena Pantanal.

CEARÁ X CUIABA | FOLLOW IN REAL TIME

The game timeline

0-15m from the 1st T | Ceará started the match in 3-5-2, with Lima in the frame. The first few minutes were high speed and moving. At 4, after a rebound, André Luís submitted without direction. The alvinegra response was at 8, with a cross by Nino Paraíba and a header by Mendoza out. The striking scene continued, with Grandpa showing more possession of the ball.

15-30m from the 1st T | Ceará changed the strategy and bet on the launch. At 19, a stretched ball was deflected by Nino Paraíba and stayed with Mendoza. The attacker invaded the area and scored, but was in an offside position – bid annulled. The team grew in the game and also advanced the lines. At 26, Lima cut the mark and kicked out, with danger.

30-48m of the 1st T | The scenario followed, with Ceará attacking more. Cuiabá remained closed, with a mirrored scheme (3-5-2) and trying to counterattack. In the pressure, the great move was at 44. Lima kicked cross, had a deflection in the marking and demanded defense of João Carlos. In the sequence, Richardson and Mendoza also took the risk of the intermediary.

Break

0-15m from the 2nd T | At halftime, the game was open. At 2, Rodriguinho played for Deyverson, who invaded the area and scored. The goal was disallowed for offside. At 5, a capital move: Igor Cariús received another yellow card and was sent off. In this way, Grandpa set the pace of the game and increased the pressure. At 11, Richardson received with freedom and sent a bomb, with great danger.

15-30m from the 2nd T | Coach Lucho González changed the team and activated Cléber and Vina, making the team even more offensive. At 18, in the insistence on the ball in the area, João Carlos took it badly, the ball was left, but the defense saved it. Grandpa focused on crosses, with Jô and Cléber centered in the penalty area. At 26, the answer from Cuiabá: corner to the head of Joaquim, who tested over the goal. Already two minutes later, the great chance alvinegra: Cléber kicked hard for João Carlos’ defense.

30-45m from the 2nd T | In full pressure, Mendoza stamped the post at 32 minutes. On the rebound, without a goalkeeper, Cléber deflected it out. The scenario was just one: attack x defense. Mendoza and Nino Paraíba took risks from afar, and Grandpa missed opportunities. At 38, a wrong retreat was left for Deyverson. The striker dribbled João Ricardo and opened the scoring for Cuiabá: 0x1. In stoppage time, at 46, in the back-to-back, Grandpa equalized with Jô. After the bid, a confusion started and generated the suspension of the game.

SCHEDULES Ceará: João Ricardo; Lacerda (Cléber), Luiz Otávio and Victor Luís; Nino Paraíba, Richardson, Richard Coelho (Guilherme Castilho), Lima (Vina) and Bruno Pacheco; Mendoza and Jo. Technician : Lucho Gonzalez.

João Ricardo; Lacerda (Cléber), Luiz Otávio and Victor Luís; Nino Paraíba, Richardson, Richard Coelho (Guilherme Castilho), Lima (Vina) and Bruno Pacheco; Mendoza and Jo. : Lucho Gonzalez. Cuiabá: John Carlos; Marcão, Joaquim, Paulão, Alan Empereur and Igor Cariús; Denilson, Rafael Gava (Daniel Guedes) and Rodriguinho (Pepê); André Luís and Deyverson (Gustavo Nescau). Coach: Antonio Oliveira. TECHNICAL SHEET | CEARÁ X CUIABA Competition: 2022 Serie A | 32nd round.

Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE).

Date: 10/16/22 (Sunday).

Time: 16:00 (Brasilia time).

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN).

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO).

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC).

Yellow card: Joaquim, Alan Empereur, Denilson and Igor Cariús (Cuiabá); Richard, Richard Coelho and Nino Paraíba (Ceará).

Red card: Igor Cariús (Cuiabá).



