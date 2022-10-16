Denzel Washington sees The Equalizer 3 cast grow

Denzel Washington, nominated for an Oscar for the last time for his performance in “Fences”, prepares to bring us “The Equalizer 3”.

Washington was, for obvious reasons, the first confirmation in the project, and now, the actor, is also joined by actress Gaia Scodellaro.

Gaia Scodellaro should thus join Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning (who was the second confirmation of “The Equalizer 3”). The film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, for Sony Pictures. The screenplay was created by Richard Wenk, and the film will be written by Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch, in addition to Washington and Fuqua.

For now, the synopsis of “The Equalizer 3” remains under wraps, however, this will be the third film in the “The Equalizer” series, which has garnered many fans over time. Remember that the first film alone had the ability to gross over 194 million dollars around the globe, leading to a sequel, the second film, which managed to gross over 190 million dollars worldwide.

Shooting hasn’t started yet, so we’ll still have to wait some time to see the first trailer for the film. However, the official poster for the film is expected to arrive in the coming months.

TRAILER | DENZEL WASHINGTON’S SECOND FILM

So, what do you think of this new film?