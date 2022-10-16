Dorival Júnior turns on warning signal and loses midfielder due to injury for the rest of the season and beginning of 2023

Flamengo

Player will not be available for the remainder of the season and early 2023

Dorival Júnior turns on a warning signal and loses midfielder through injury for the rest of the season and early 2023.
O Flamengo remains focused on the decisions ahead of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In the national knockout match, the first clash with Corinthians was 0-0, and the decision, which is open, will be decided at Maracanã. In the South American competition, the final takes place on October 29 against Athletico-PR.

And for the goals of the season, the coach Dorival Júnior will not be able to count on a young man who was recently added to the games of the Flamengo. Daniel Cabral, under-20 player, who had less than five minutes in the duel against Atlético-MG, left the field injured.

The player left the field with a lot to give in the 48th minute of the second half, underwent tests and had a cruciate ligament injury that will need an operation. Flamengo diagnosed a sprain and, with the reassessment carried out this Sunday (16), it was a rupture of the ligaments, which can lead the steering wheel to be out for at least eight to ten months, according to the Club.

To preserve the mengão holders who will play the final of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians on Wednesday (19), Dorival chose to list young players and the reserves for the duel against Atlético-MG.

