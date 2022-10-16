Elle Fanning confirmed in Kojima’s new game

Kojima Productions has slowly released a series of clues about the star of Hideo Kojima’s upcoming project, which is speculated to be a horror game titled Overdose. The last tip? An enigmatic poster with the outline of a woman’s face and the question: “Who am I?”

The poster was unveiled at PAX Australia on Friday morning (7), Australian time. A provocative tweet from Kojima was posted early yesterday morning with the simple message: “The answer to “WHO” on TGS will be in the next “WHERE”.

Fans suspect the “who” in this case will be Elle Fanning, who has connections to Kojima through director Nicholas Winding Refn. Fanning has appeared in works like The Nightingale and Super 8. If Fanning is indeed the star of Overdose, she would team up with well-known actors like Kiefer Sutherland and Norman Reedus to work with Kojima.

If there are any answers to be found in the poster revealed at PAX Australia, however, they aren’t immediately apparent.

Kojima has been tirelessly teasing new information for some time now. Kojima Productions posted a similar image during the Tokyo Game Show, this one just said, “Who am I?”

