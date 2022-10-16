Felipe Alves shines over Scarpa, and São Paulo holds Palmeiras at Allianz – 10/16/2022

Palmeiras and São Paulo drew 0-0 this afternoon (16), at Allianz Parque, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão. Verdão had one more player throughout the second half after Ferraresi was sent off, and two more players during the 11 minutes of added time with the red card received by Beraldo.

With the result, Verdão remains in the lead with 68 points, but can see rivals reduce the advantage that was ten points at the beginning of the round. The Tricolor reached 41 points in the middle of the table.

The duel had the tonic of the attack of Palmeiras against the defense of São Paulo. Verdão dominated the actions of the game, while Tricolor had their chances in quick counterattacks. At the end of the first half, defender Ferraresi was sent off for aggression and left São Paulo with one less, which helped to intensify the panorama of the game in the second half.

With one more, Verdão followed up and put a lot of pressure on the rival, but stopped on a day inspired by Felipe Alves. The São Paulo goalkeeper made all sorts of saves and even caught Gustavo Scarpa’s penalty, scored with the help of VAR in a touch by Calleri. Not even the red shown to Beraldo at the start of stoppage time was enough for Palmeiras to get the win.

Abel Ferreira’s team returns to the field next Saturday (22), when they receive Avaí, at Allianz Parque, at 9 pm. Rogério Ceni’s team will visit Juventude, at Alfredo Jaconi, on Sunday (23), at 4 pm.

Best: Felipe Alves

The São Paulo goalkeeper was insurmountable in the derby. He made saves with his feet, up close, from afar, in fouls and even caught a penalty kicked by Gustavo Scarpa.

The worst: Ferrari

The Venezuelan defender was sent off for aggression in a silly move at the end of the first half. He hit the steering wheel Danilo and received the straight red. Before that, he had already committed a pass error, followed by wrong shots, which almost resulted in a goal for Palmeiras.

Palmeiras performance: Mayke again at the front

Once again, the right-back Mayke played as a right winger at Palmeiras. Coach Abel Ferreira has been using the variation in recent games, with Marcos Rocha completing the Portuguese’s characteristic three-way out and releasing Piquerez to advance on the field and approach Dudu on the left aisle. Verdão was the one who had the ball for most of the game and tried to pierce the São Paulo defense, which was already posted for the counterattack.

Sao Paulo’s game: Three defenders and sharp counterattack

Coach Rogério Ceni set up the team with a line of three defenders behind and, well posted, managed to nullify the usual pressure of Palmeiras’ opening 15 minutes inside Allianz. On the contrary, who had good chances to open the scoring was the Tricolor himself in counterattacks that failed in the finalization, in the last pass or in the ball too advanced in the sprint. After Ferraresi was sent off, Ceni put Galoppo in Luciano’s place and made two lines of four, with Calleri ahead.

Referee shows 38th yellow for Abel

Referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza annoyed both teams in the first half with his style of letting the game go on and not calling fouls considered minor. The irritation came mainly from the hosts, culminating in another yellow card for Abel Ferreira for complaint, the 38th since arriving at Palmeiras. In the sending-off bid, he showed the red straight and on the field, without VAR interference. The video referee appeared in the second stage to warn of Calleri’s hand touch that resulted in a penalty awarded to Palmeiras. In stoppage time, I expelled Beraldo straight as the last man missing from Endrick.

decisive bid

Practically in the last move of a balanced first half, defender Naheuel Ferraresi threw Rogério Ceni’s game plan away when he elbowed Danilo before a corner kick. The Venezuelan received a direct red card and left the Tricolor with one less throughout the second stage. São Paulo, who had been creating a lot on the counterattack, no longer had chances to close even more in the defense. Palmeiras couldn’t break through the block, and Tricolor couldn’t have the counterattack they envisioned for the match.

pink palm trees

Supporting the Pink October campaign, to encourage breast cancer prevention, Palmeiras played with the numbers of players and shirt sponsors printed in pink. In addition, the players entered the field accompanied by women with a shirt of the movement.

DATASHEET

Palmeiras 0 x 0 Sao Paulo

Brazilian Championship – Round 32

Date: 10/16/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Daniel Paulo Zioli (SP)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

yellow: Abel Ferreira, Zé Rafael, Murilo and Breno Lopes; Wellington and Rogerio Ceni

Red: Ferraresi and Beraldo

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo (Flacco López), Zé Rafael (Gabriel Menino) and Scarpa; Mayke (Atuesta), Dudu (Breno Lopes) and Merentiel (Endrick). Technician: Abel Ferreira

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Ferraresi, Miranda (Beraldo) and Luizão; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Marcos Guilherme), Patrick (Igor Gomes) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano (Galoppo) and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.