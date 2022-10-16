Game between Ceará and Cuiabá ends at Arena Castelão after confusion among fans | Ceará

The game between Ceará and Cuiabá at Arena Castelão, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian championship, was ended early this Sunday (16) due to confusion among fans in the stands. Players left the field cornered and were surrounded by fans who invaded the lawn.

Ceará had just equalized the score with Cuiabá with a goal from Jô when the fans invaded the field. The confusion started soon when the alvinegro conceded a goal scored by Deyverson.

Ceará fans broke chairs and started fighting among themselves. At one point, they ran towards the field and surrounded players like Vina, Luiz Otávio and Guilherme Castilho to attack them.

Police fired rubber bullets to quell the riot and used pepper spray on fans who were in the riot.

Ceará still has two games at home, at Arena Castelão, before the end of the Brazilian championship and should be punished for the confusion this Sunday in the game against Cuiabá. There are possibilities that the team, which is in a bad condition in the table, will play behind closed doors, without the support of the fans.