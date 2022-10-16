Kim Kardashian is named the most negative celebrity on the internet, while Selena Gomez is the most positive

Kim Kardashian was ranked as the most negative celebrity on social media and Selena Gomez the most positive

The website sciencehappines.com recently shared a study that concerns the top 10 social media influencers. Through an analysis made from interactions and posts, they ranked the most positive and negative celebrities on social networks.

“We analyzed 1,000,000 tweets about the top 10 influencers. Here’s what we’ve learned about what it takes to be a positive or negative influencer.”published on the website.

Among the 10 choices of the site are Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Justin bieber, Ariana Grande, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner.

the most positive

“Selena Gomez is the most positive influencer: according to our data, Selena is at the top of the list when it comes to Twitter positivity. About 38% of all tweets are from social media users talking or responding to Selena, are positive. Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all this positivity is aimed specifically at Selena, but it does show that, in general, people are pretty positive when her name comes up.”concluded the survey.

Following, Dwayne Johnson took second place, with 36% positive mentions, Katy Perry in third, with 35%, Taylor Swift (33%) and Ariana Grande (30%).

the most negative

In addition to being the last on the positive list, Kim Kardashian conquered the top of the negative list. “According to our data, Kim tops the list when it comes to negativity on Twitter. About 33% of all tweets, from Twitter users talking to or responding to Kim Kardashian, are negative. This shows that Kim can invoke a strong emotional reaction in people”said the study.

After her, Cristiano Ronaldo appears as second, followed by Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

