Margot Robbie Crying After Visiting Cara Delevingne

Actress Cara Delevingne is worrying friends, family and fans, because the model was caught in a very altered state. At the time, Cara was outside an airport in Los Angeles, very upset, she was talking on her cell phone in an uncontrolled way, in addition to making exaggerated gestures and being barefoot, wearing only socks. That same day, Delevingne was caught smoking a pipe in a car.

A close friend of Cara Delevingne, who did not want to be named, revealed that the actress is really in need of an intervention so she can undergo therapy and rehabilitation.

According to her, the model is dealing with mental problems and illicit drug abuse.

Margot Robbie cries as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s house

The actress who plays Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey’, Margot Robbie, was photographed blushing and looking sad, this some time after she visited Cara Delevingne at her home in West Hollywood, California. The images of Margot were released by the Daily Mail, before she left the airport in Los Angeles.

Who was also at the house of the actress on a visit, was her sister, Poppy Delevingne. Cara’s condition is worrying the model’s family and friends, including Cara Delevingne’s family is already preparing an intervention so that she can get all the help she needs right now.

Cara Delevingne has a drug problem

The actress and model has already told in interviews that she had emotional problems since she was 15 years old, the difficulties in the classroom caused the actress to start having mental problems. Cara revealed that she never felt good enough and that even a red note made her feel those feelings.

