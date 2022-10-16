Miranda talks about lack of security for the end of Sport x Vasco | vasco

+ Read more news from Vasco

Miranda, Vasco’s defender, points out lack of security on Ilha do Retiro, after confusion

At first, the defender said he could not speak as he would wait for an official position on the end of the match. However, informed by reporter Ricardo Lay about the referee’s decision to end the game, Miranda commented on the lack of security after the invasion of Sport fans.

Without any security, there’s no way,” Miranda said.

1 of 2 Miranda disputes the ball with Sander, in Sport x Vasco — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Miranda disputes the ball with Sander, in Sport x Vasco — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

The defender also appeared throwing the shirt to the Vasco fans. This was Miranda’s first official game after a year away from the pitch. In September last year, the player was suspended by the Conmebol Disciplinary Committee for having been caught in an anti-doping test. in the match against Defensa y Justicia, for the 2020 Sudamericana.

With the tie, Vasco took a breath in the table and remained in fourth place, with 56 points. Sport, on the other hand, missed the opportunity to stick even more in the carioca team, and follows in fifth place, with 53 points.

Vasco returns to the field next Saturday (22/10), against Criciúma, for the 36th round of Serie B. The match will be in São Januário, at 16:30. On the same day, Sport faces Londrina, at Estádio do Café, also at 16:30.