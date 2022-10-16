Neymar leads attack, scores and helps PSG beat Olympique

With 35 days to go until the Qatar Cup, forward Neymar is still in a great phase in the French Championship. The Brazilian commanded the front line of PSG, supplied and was supplied by Mbappé and Messi and scored the winning goal for the home team by 1-0 over Olympique de Marseille, in the great classic of the country.

As always very marked, Neymar moved all over the field and showed willingness to go get the ball even in the middle of defense to build attacking plays. It was his goal that opened the scoring at the end of the first half, when he got rid of the marking and received it from Mbappé on the edge of the area. With a first-class touch, Neymar prevented the Olympique defense from closing in on him and placed the ball well into the corner, making it impossible for goalkeeper Pau López to save any chance.

It was his 9th goal in the championship, which took Neymar to the top of the top scorer in the Jonathan David competition of Lille. When he was substituted and spared at the end of the game, he left the field to applause from the crowd.

Neymar also participated in some of PSG’s main attacking plays. He gave accurate passes to Mbappé open on the left and scored with Messi, who was trying to infiltrate the defense through the middle. During a counterattack he ended up leaving his elbow in an opponent’s mouth, but was spared by the referee.

The Brazilian was more restrained in discussions with the referee and rivals and avoided getting injured after a violent entry by defender Samuel Gigot.

Neymar jumps, avoids shock and injury near the Cup

With the World Cup approaching, the risk of injury haunts those who already have confirmed tickets to Qatar. After teammate Richarlisson left the field injured, crying and on crutches at Tottenham’s game yesterday, Neymar seems to be adopting the right strategy to minimize risks. With quick movement across the field, he avoided more intense physical contact with the marking and bet on agile passes.

Neymar feels pain during PSG vs Olympique de Marseille, French Championship game Image: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

In the 27th minute of the second half, he jumped and avoided being hit by a violent cart from Gigot. He jumped before the touch, but the rival ended up being sent off anyway, which made the match smoother for the home team. If Mbappé was having an uninspired night and Messi, at 35, doesn’t show the same vitality as in other seasons, it was up to Neymar to command the team’s offensive production. Behind, captain Marquinho, another key member of the Brazilian team in Qatar, maintained the security of a defense that had few scares.

With more space, the Paris attack worked the ball with ease, but did not reach the second goal. With one less, Olympique didn’t have the strength to seek a tie.

The victory kept PSG at the top of the Championship. And Neymar’s good performance kept his name as Brazil’s great hope for the sixth in November.