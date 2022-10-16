Nubank announces “Street Mode”, its new security measure

O Nubank announced in recent days the launch of a new security tool for its customers, the “Street Mode”. In this way, it will be possible to limit the value of transactions when the user is away from home, in order to avoid future problems in cases of theft or theft. It is worth noting that the new tool has yet to be tested in part of the digital bank customers.

“Innovation is in Nubank’s DNA. Our challenge is to provide customers with peace of mind, avoiding and solving their pain, always staying one step ahead. In light of today’s public safety issues, prevention is more important than ever. O Street Mode is an innovative, intuitive and simple feature, and another layer of protection in the very robust system we already have”, said Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil.

More information about Street Mode

As mentioned earlier, the “Street Mode” tool should allow Nubank customers to set a transaction limit before leaving home. Therefore, as it is a security mechanismit must be enabled in the “Security” section of the application.

When accessing the section, customers must select a Wi-Fi network they consider safe (such as the user’s home) to set a maximum amount of banking transactions. According to Nubank, this value will be valid for services PIXbank transfers and bills.

In this way, as soon as users lose connection to a network considered safe, the function will be activated. It is worth mentioning that to change the limit outside of a secure connection, it will be necessary to perform facial recognition authentication.

“As Street ModeNubank advances in the care with your digital security, using technology to protect and make life easier for our customers. This novelty adds to other security mechanisms that we already offer in the app, such as: scam warning, multifactor authentication, artificial intelligence models, and predictive risk analysis”, says Nubank in its blog.

Discover SOS Nubank

In recent months the blows and frauds involving the digital bank Nubank has been increasingly circulating on the internet. With that in mind, fintech has been working to improve its security mechanisms, in addition to creating the SOS Nu platform, where users who ended up falling for scams or being victims of theft or robbery can clarify some doubts.

The digital bank gathered at the SOS Nu some tips that may be useful to users who have been victims of some cyber crime. Therefore, the platform allows Internet users to find step-by-step instructions on how to proceed in these cases.

“We want our customers to be able to protect themselves and have easy access to what they need to know in this difficult time. We always work to keep our customers safer, not only with our products and services, but also with informative and educational content,” says Cristina Junqueira, co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil.

Although the SOS Nu platform gathers numerous tips, the institution’s service channels are indispensable in cases of virtual scams. More information about the security mechanisms of the Nubank can be obtained from the official channels of the digital bank.