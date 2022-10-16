Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Ronaldo follows the game and comments on Cruzeiro in a chat with Sorín | cruise

The classic Real Madrid vs Barcelona had a strong presence from the top leaders of Cruzeiro and the club’s partners. Ronaldo, manager of Raposa’s SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol), was one of the attractions at the Santiago Bernabéu for the classic valid for the 9th round of the Spanish Championship. Real won 3-1, with goals from Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo. Ferrán Torres decreased for Barça.

Ronaldo, who defended the Real Madrid and Barcelona shirts, was a special guest on the broadcast of the game, even on the pitch to make comments.

During the broadcast, he spoke with Juan Pablo Sorín, also a former Cruzeiro player. The Argentine thanked Phenomenon for bringing the club back to the elite of Brazilian football.

– You know Cruzeiro and its fans very well, and you must understand very well what has happened in the last three years. In December of last year, I was able to take the risk of buying Cruzeiro. And the truth is, I didn’t doubt it. I was very clear on how things had to be. The sports part turned out phenomenally, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’ve moved on, but we’ve already taken a very important step, which is to move up to the first division – Ronaldo replied to DAZN. The part of the conversation was published on the channel of journalist Samuel Venâncio.

In the crowd were Gabriel Lima, CEO of Cruzeiro, João Adibe Marques, owner of the team’s sponsor, and Pedro Mesquita, from XP Investimentos. The last two uniformed with the yellow shirt of Cruzeiro. The photos were published by João Adibe and Pedro Mesquita on social networks.

Ronaldo is in Spain to promote the documentary “Phenomenon – The rise, fall and redemption of Ronaldo”. It is an Original DAZN production and exclusive to Globoplay in Brazil.