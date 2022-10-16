Santos is thrashed by Palmeiras in the first leg of the Paulista Sub-17 semifinals

Santos was thrashed by Palmeiras 4-1 this Sunday morning, at Arena Barueri, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Paulista Sub-17 Championship. The Santos goal was scored by Bernardo, from a penalty.

Now, Peixe needs a victory by three goals of difference starting back next Sunday (23), at 11 am, in the same Arena Barueri, to take the decision to penalties. Only a win by four goals difference guarantees qualification for the final in normal time.

For the Sub-17 Brasileirão, Meninos da Vila will play on Wednesday (19), for the return leg of the quarterfinals, at CT Rei Pelé, against Fortaleza. Starting at 3 pm, the match will be broadcast live on Santos TV and the gates will be open to fans.

The game

With just three minutes into the game, Peixe has already reached the attack and had the first shot on goal. Gabriel Bontempo scored with Bernardo through the middle and, upon reaching the edge of the area, tried to finish, but was stopped by the marking. Inside the area, she ended up stopping at Deivid’s feet, who, without much space, finished as best he could and stopped in Aranha’s safe defense.

From then on, Peixe started to pressure the alviverde team in the attack field. with seven minutes, Deivid managed to infiltrate a pass between the defenders for Rodrigo Cezar. Shirt 7 started to enter the penalty area and finish, despite being pressured by the marking. With a deflection, the kick stopped in a new defense by the Palmeiras goalkeeper.

In the next minute, Santos continued commanding the actions and exchanging passes in the attacking field. The ball reached Gustavo Henrique’s feet and the Santos captain, even from far away, took a strong risk towards the goal. The bomb in the right corner was defended by Aranha in two strokes and the Santos jersey number 11, Bernardo, almost didn’t arrive to take advantage of the rebound.

With twelve minutes, however, it was Palmeiras that opened the scoring in a free kick by shirt 2, Gilberto. With his right leg, he hit from the left corner and overcame Rodrigo Falcão.

With the first goal, the match lost a little of its initial rhythm and Peixe did not have the same dominance in the match. In the 26th minute, Palmeiras managed to extend the lead with a goal from Luighi. He received a good shot from the right of the attack and went free in the direction of the goal. Facing the goal, he hit the left corner, at the exit of the Santos goalkeeper and increased the score for the visitors.

Two minutes later, Santos FC tried to respond with a finish from the midfielder, by Bernardo. He advanced through the middle and hit placed, looking for the right angle. The ball, however, went out on goal kick a few centimeters from the post.

With thirty minutes, Bernardo received the ball for the attack and made a beautiful individual move. Near the bottom line, he feinted his markers and was tackled. Referee Renan Pantoja de Quequi pointed to a maximum penalty and shirt 11 himself went for the kick. With firmness, he placed the ball in the back of the nets of the left corner and diminished the disadvantage in the marker.

But in the 38th minute of the first stage, it was Palmeiras that scored once again with a beautiful goal from shirt 10, Luis Guilherme. From the right of the attack, he advanced until he reached the entrance of the area and hit from the left corner, with no chance of defending Rodrigo Falcão.

In the second stage, with only two minutes left, Peixe had a corner to charge from the right. Bernardo lifted the ball in the area, looking for Souza, on the second post. Heading, shirt 3 sent the ball over the crossbar.

In addition to the second half, Palmeiras scored the fourth goal after a free kick from the right. With lifting to the area, the ball reached Benedetti, in the second post. With his head, he finished off Rodrigo Falcão’s counterfoot and put the ball in the back of the goal.

DATASHEET

SANTOS FC 1 X 4 PALMEIRAS

Location: Orlando Batista Novelli Municipal Stadium (Arena Barueri), in Barueri (SP)

Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022

Time: 10 am

Referee: Renan Pantoja de Quequi

Assistants: Ítalo Magno de Paula Andrade and Raphael de Albuquerque Lima

Yellow Card: (SFC) Gustavo Henrique and Lenin

Goal: (SFC) Bernardo (from a penalty), at 31′ of the 1st quarter; (SEP) Gilberto (free kick), at 12′, Luighi, at 26′, Luis Guilherme, at 38′ of the 1st and Benedetti, at 43′ of the 2nd

Santos FC: Rodrigo Falcão; JP Chermont, Lenin, Samuel and Souza; Gustavo Henrique, Gabriel Bontempo (Pedro Hian) and Lucas Yan (Matheus Lima); Rodrigo Cezar (Pedro Amarante), Bernardo (Kenay) and Deivid. Coach: Elder Campos

Palm trees: Spider; Gilberto, Vitor Reis, Benedetti and Fellipe Jack (Eduardo); Vitor André (Ramon), David Kauã (Rafael Coutinho) and Luis Guilherme (Riquelme Fillipi); Arthur, Estêvão (Marcio Vitor) and Luighi (Thalys). Coach: Rafael Paiva