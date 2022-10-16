Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together and netizens react: ‘Plot twist’ – Celebrities



a photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together has given rise to talk on social media this Sunday (16). For those who don’t know, the pop singer ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber, to whom the model is currently married.

At the time of Justin and Selena’s relationship, including, Rumors pointed out that the artist would have cheated on the singer with Hailey. The model, in turn, denied while participating in the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’, by Alex Cooper, that this would have happened.

‘When he and I started dating or anything like that, he was never in a relationship, ever, ever. I would never do that, it’s not in my character to mess up someone’s relationship. I would never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that, and I never have been.declared Hailey Bieber.

In that same interview, the model explained the ‘timeline’ in her relationship with Justin. ‘The timeline that I think is sometimes in question is the fact that we got together, got engaged and he spent time with his ex (Selena Gomez) after that’he explained.

‘They weren’t in a relationship at the time, but of course it had a long history and it wasn’t my relationship. It had nothing to do with me. So I respected that a lot. But I know it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and get engaged, get married and move on with his life ‘he said.

Justin and Selena Gomez’s relationship started in 2011 and officially ended in 2018. During this period, however, they had many comings and goings. In 2015, for example, the singer started a romance with Hailey. The two also broke up for a while and they resumed the relationship only in 2018, when he was no longer with Selena.

‘Plot twist’

The photo of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together caused a surprise, precisely because of the love story involving the famous and the singer Justin Bieber. For a long time, fans even speculated about an alleged rivalry between them. In social networks, netizens considered the image as a ‘plot twist’ in this ‘soap opera’.

THE BIGGEST PLOT TWIST OF ALL TIME! Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez inside the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. (October 15th) pic.twitter.com/fCz3hRdqBC — Hailey Bieber Brasil (@haileybieberbrs) October 16, 2022

THIS IS NOT A MOUNTAGE!!! Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez took this photo together last night inside the Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California! The PLOT that no one was prepared for pic.twitter.com/LCnuYvbHYQ — Central Reality (@centralreality) October 16, 2022

selena gomez and hailey bieber taking a picture together the biggest plot twist in the history of the industry — luana (@luagv_) October 16, 2022

I’ve always believed that to end female rivalry over a toxic male, the two would hook up in the end.

Selena with her hand on Hailey’s thigh and waist, the plot twist of the fic I never created pic.twitter.com/B1hjJbwiB6 — 13 | #MAGICMAN | HOLY FVCK (@wangshiyin123) October 16, 2022

