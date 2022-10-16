Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose together at a party

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber put an end to the rumors of a possible feud on Saturday night (15). The two were photographed together during a gala event in Los Angeles at the museum of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the institution responsible for the Oscar. The image was taken by Tyrell Hamptona photographer who was backstage at the party, according to the TMZ.

Issues surrounding a fight between the two celebrities arose when Hailey Bieber started dating her current husband, Justin bieber. The singer had a long relationship with Selena Gomez, full of ups and downs. A white flag appeared when the model decided to open up about the whole story to the podcast Call Her Daddy at the end of September.

In between intimacies about married life, Hailey stated that she had never had a romantic relationship with Justin while he was dating someone else, ending gossip about the couple’s betrayal. She even said that she had talked to Selena Gomez after getting engaged. “That’s why I think it’s all respect, all love. And also because I feel that everyone on our side knows what happened and is fine,” she described, condemning the attitude of haters on social media.

Just a day later, it was Selena Gomez’s turn. In a live on TikToka singer criticized fans who were spreading hateful comments to other people, without naming Hailey or Justin bieber. “I think some of the things I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting and it’s not fair, and no one should ever hear things the way I’ve seen them.”