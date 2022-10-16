Sport x Vasco is paralyzed after invasion of fans and fight

The final part of Sport x Vasco, a match valid for Série B of the Brazilian Championship and which took place this afternoon, was marked by a great confusion inside Ilha do Retiro, stage of the duel.

The riot started in the 48th minute of the 2nd half, just after Raniel, from the visiting team, scored from a penalty and equalized the score at 1 to 1.

In celebration of the tie, Vasco players ran towards Sport fans — Raniel even put his hands to his ears as a form of provocation.

Annoyed, some present at the Pernambuco stadium began to throw objects towards the Vasco athletes.

A short time later, one of the gates of Ilha do Retiro was broken down and there was a major invasion of the field – at this moment, an invader was caught beating two civil firefighters: a man and a woman.

Immediately, players from the Rio de Janeiro team ran towards the changing rooms and left the lawn.

Sport fan invaded lawn and attacked firefighters during game against Vasco Image: Reproduction/SporTV

Amid the turmoil, SporTV images even captured a fan being held back by players from Sport itself.

Referee Raphael Claus, in the face of the confusion, stopped the match and there is, so far, no decision by those responsible on the continuation of the duel. Eight minutes left.