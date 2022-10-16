The perfect movie for a Sunday night at home just arrived on Netflix

The condition of women in postmodernity is perhaps the ultimate emblem in terms of demonstrating in practice the changes the world has undergone in the last half century. If, until the mid-1970s, seeing a woman in leadership positions was like coming across a typical Martian, green and with bright antennae, today nothing is more commonplace than verifying that behind megacorporations, from retail trade to public banks, there is a pair of high heels, lipstick and designer suits adorning privileged brains. These stone jungle warriors conquered their space not without a good dose of sacrifice and a keen inclination to dispute, because they knew they were at a clear disadvantage. Women have always worked—women without fathers or husbands to support them financially, in particular—but for about fifty years now, since the widespread use of contraceptives, created ten years earlier, the female population has, after all, been able to own of their own bodies and, from such a prosaic but revolutionary habit, women were able to carry out their demand and conquer the leadership positions for which they had been preparing since the beginning of time.

Intellectuals such as the French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir (1908-1986) made invaluable contributions to the strengthening of the cause of women. Works such as “O Segundo Sexo”, released in 1949, and “A Mulher Desiludida” from 1967, dealt with the challenges of being a woman in a world of men, either in the form of essays and rhetorical elaborations, as in the first, or from short stories in which female characters strip themselves of vanity by sharing with the reader the hardships of unhappy marriages. All this seems delirious in the face of the profound transformations carried out by women around the world, but only they know what they have gone through — and are still going through. “As Panteras” (2019), naturally, does not have the slightest intention of launching into the thorny field of sociocultural discussion about the evolution of Marias and Clarices, embargoed from time to time by the insensitivity of unenlightened men and women. However, it is impossible not to find in the film by director and actress Elizabeth Banks even rudimentary traces of Beauvoir’s pen, especially in the way of being in the world of its central characters, a trio of impatient fighters for insecure males with their own declining virility. .

The film has stylistic resources, such as Kym Barrett’s extravagant costumes or Camille Friend’s hair and makeup, to capture the viewer’s attention immediately, and it does so with ease. Productions like this, whose plot has been widely known for so long, have more to do with the details, since in everything else there is so little room for innovation. Banks’ script, co-written with Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn, serves more as a rehearsal balloon for the director to venture into more profound works, and for what is seen in this second retelling of the American series that became a fever in the decade. 1970’s, it has a future. Banks’ Charlie’s Angels is rigorously in tune with the times of intellectual patrol and customs of today, very different from what can be seen in the first transcript, brought to the screen by McG in 2000. For starters, who expects sequences in which the three protagonists, one blonde and two brunettes, young, beautiful and lascivious, appear emerging from the sea in bikinis or jumping from bed to bed — all for the sake of the service, of course — that contain their enthusiasm. The plot retains the action to a large extent (although the film drags on and gets lost over almost two hours), but Sabina Wilson, Jane Kano and Elena Houghlin are family ladies. Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott defend themselves well in the scenes that require an extra dose of effort — the opening ones, with Stewart’s Sabina hinting that she’s got a crush on Jonny Smith, Chris Pang’s crooked manager, are sensational — without too many surprises afterwards. Stewart, Scott and Balinska, in that order, are proving themselves to be the right interpreters for their respective roles, with emphasis on the performance of the second, eminently technical, without any loss of emotion. Elena’s innocence, who many seem to have parachuted into the midst of the other two, snakes created by international espionage, is touching, as if she came straight from a fairy tale – like her Jasmine in “Aladdin” (2019) , by Guy Ritchie.

The twist of “Charlie’s Angels”, the well-done and well-seasoned beans and rice, comes, of course, at the hands of veteran Patrick Stewart and his so ambiguous John Bosley. Even the empowered women of our time are subject to the wiles of older and more dangerous types.

Movie: The Panthers

Direction: Elizabeth Banks

Year: 2019

Genres: Comedy/Adventure/Action

Note: 8/10