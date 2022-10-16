what is the best buy? – All in Technology

Both Samsung and Motorola launched several smartphones throughout 2022. For example, models like the Galaxy A23 and Moto G52 have aroused public interest and caused doubts at the time of purchase. But it turns out, which one pays off more? Find out in the comparison below.

Design & Canvas

Design is something very personal, but it is worth noting the care that Motorola took when designing the Moto G52. Although both have plastic construction, the Motorola model pleases by enjoying a premium look and feel of a superior device.

On screen, the Galaxy A23 is equipped with a 6.6″ FHD+ IPS LCD display, while its competitor brings a 6.6″ FHD+ OLED panel. In practice, the Motorola display delivers more vivid colors and higher overall quality. An excellent option for those looking for a smartphone to enjoy videos and series.

System & Battery

In system, we find several differences. Both come out of the box with the Android 12 system, but the UI has different highlights on each model. In this sense, the Moto G52 has a purer interface that has few pre-installed features. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 with One UI 4.1 has extra advantages like Secure Folder, Samsung Pass and the possibility to duplicate apps natively.

Moving on to battery, both the Galaxy A23 and the Moto G52 house a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Both support fast charging (25W and 33w, respectively) and do well in terms of autonomy. However, Samsung wanted to save on the package by sending a 15W charger along with the Galaxy A23 while Motorola included the more powerful 33W charger in the box.

Performance & cameras

In terms of performance, the two devices include a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. In practice, both offer good performance in daily use and will be able to run games on average graphics with good fluidity.

In the camera department, the Moto G52 has a 16MP front camera versus an 8MP camera on the Samsung smartphone. Both devices take pictures in portrait mode, but only the Galaxy A23 has night mode for selfies. In practice, the Moto G52 showed flaws in HDR mode, while the Galaxy A23 left the skin tone less natural.

On the back, both models include a 50MP main camera, but only the Samsung offers OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). There’s also an 8MP ultrawide lens on the Moto G52 versus a simpler 5MP sensor on the Galaxy A23. In practice, the Galaxy A23 delivers better results in general, as the best software and in-camera stabilization made all the difference in the final results.

Which is more worth it?

As seen in the comparison above, both the Galaxy A23 and the Moto G52 have their advantages. In short, the Moto G52 brings a better quality screen, premium design and a more powerful charger. On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 delivers a more complete system with longer update times and slightly better cameras.

In our opinion, the Moto G52 is the best choice in the R$1,100 range. However, it is worth remembering that the final choice will be according to the needs of each user.