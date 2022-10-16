What is the best TV to follow the World Cup

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, Canaltech’s team of analysts had to “dust off their boots” to indicate the best TV to watch this sporting event. After all, not everyone can follow the games in person in the stadiums in Qatar.

So, to help you celebrate the goals of your favorite team in style, we’ve prepared a list so you know which is the best TV to watch the World Cup. The main objective is to indicate alternatives that have a quality screen, high-powered sound and resources that facilitate entertainment at this four-year period.

To make your choice easier, we have separated the ranking by topics, as this helps to meet the needs of each one. So, check out which are the ideal smart TVs to follow the football games of the best teams in the world!

Best TV to watch the World Cup

LG OLED Evo C2

It seems repetitive for her to be at the top of all the lists, but currently, the LG Evo C2 is the best TV to watch the World Cup. What justifies this constant presence in the lead is the panel with OLED technology, as it brings significant improvements in the user experience.

On the screen, the superiority of its quality for displaying content in high definition is notorious. This is justified by the presence of additional features that help to amplify the positive features of the device, as is the case of HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

For watching football games, these features bring advantages to the image, as they help to increase saturation and give more realism to the colors present on the field. Also, the sharpness is excellent for this type of use.

Another highlight of the LG C2 TV is the audio quality. Even though it’s not the highest in its category, the advantage gained by having a great level of balance catches the public’s attention. With the presence of Dolby Atmos, the sound becomes fuller, and this increases the device’s competitive advantage.

After all, the image is incredible, and combined with great sound, it allows for an immersive football experience without leaving home. Although the price of a smart OLED TV is high for most people, those who can buy it take home a product with the certainty of having the best and most advanced option to watch the 2022 World Cup.

Best basic TV to watch the World Cup

Samsung BU8000

Even though Samsung characterizes the BU8000 as an intermediate smart TV, among the options on the market, it is the most basic alternative that is worth its cost-benefit. In a championship as popular as the World Cup, it is essential to have a television like this in your hands – or rather, on the rack.

Unsurprisingly, the South Korean manufacturer invests in attractive features to ensure complete usability on its televisions. Even if it doesn’t bring imaging technologies as advanced as LG, the visual settings present in Tizen elevate the user experience.

On the visual side, setting the BU8000 in football mode will not always please the user, as it forces the saturation a lot. On the other hand, this function gives more realism to the movements made by the players on the field, as well as on the lawn.

An alternative to “Soccer Mode” is to keep the smart TV in the standard usage format and trust that the Dynamic Crystal 4K panel, in conjunction with HDR10+, will do the trick. And this is perfectly possible, as the manufacturer has considerably improved the contrast in this generation of the product.

Best picture TV to watch the World Cup

LG QNED80

The fact that the LG QNED80 is not the most advanced model of the brand puts it in a different position on the list. Its purpose is to deliver great image quality, and this is fulfilled by the smart TV, which is the best in this regard for watching the World Cup.

By delivering the resolution in 4K, the viewing of the games becomes even better, as the details present are greater. The panel with Quantum Dot technology — quantum dots — also features NanoCell to provide more vivid and eye-catching colors.

Another advantage of this display is that it delivers a pleasant variety of color tones. In contents that have darker tones, the control between the zones that need to have realistic shadows is very effective, thanks to the work done by the backlighting of the Mini LEDs applied to the panel.

As for the sound, it is important to “put the ball down” as to expectations, as it is average. Even if it doesn’t disappoint when listening to your favorite narrator or the cheers of the crowd, keep in mind that using the maximum volume will cause distortion to appear in the sound.

Best TV in sound to watch the World Cup

TCL C825

TCL is increasingly assertive in its smart TVs, especially in the more advanced models. It is no coincidence that the C825 is the best television option for watching the World Cup. Her design is one of the most beautiful among the products already announced by the brand.

However, the product is more than “a pretty face”, as the TV brings several highlights. The main thing is the sound part, because the manufacturer offers speakers developed by Japanese Onkyo.

The TCL C825’s 2.1 channel system has a power of 50 W and compatibility with Dolby Atmos. As an advantage, these speakers are distributed on the television in a front soundbar and in the subwoofer that is on the back of the device.

In this way, the sound quality delivered by the TV will replace an input soundbar. It is important to make it clear that this sound hardware delivers clean audio, with well-distributed frequencies and plenty of bass power.

For those who want to watch the World Cup, these sound highlights help to facilitate the experience. After all, the smart TV C825 brings more immersion at game time, as well as the feeling of being in the middle of the crowd in Qatar.