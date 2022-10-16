Who receives the R$ 712 from the Government now in October?

This month, the Ministry of Citizenship, responsible for the payment of social benefits from the federal government, anticipated the transfers of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás Nacional. In this way, around 5.9 million families are covered by the two social programs, receiving the minimum amount of R$ 712.

Banco Inter convenes a meeting and presents surprising information

Thus, until December of this year, Auxílio Brasil is being paid in the expanded amount of R$ 600 per family. The gas voucher covers 100% of the average price of a 13kg gas cylinder, which corresponds to R$ 112. However, as of January 2023, the values ​​return to R$ 400 and 50% of the average price of the cylinder of gas, respectively.

In summary, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades released billions of reais, which made it possible to expand these social programs, in addition to creating new aid, such as Pix Caminhoneiro and Vale-Taxista. Furthermore, there was also the inclusion of more beneficiary families in the social programs that already existed.

Who is entitled to the R$ 712.00?

Therefore, only those who are part of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás are entitled to R$ 712. In short, to be selected, the family must be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and comply with the following rules:

Vale-Gás: having a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage (R$ 606) per person or having among its members a beneficiary of the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC/Loas).

Auxílio Brasil: monthly income of up to BRL 105 per person, or BRL 210 for households with at least one pregnant woman, nursing mother or person under the age of 21.

Brazil Assistance and Gas Voucher Calendar – October

Finally, transfers take place according to the final Social Registration Number (NIS) of each beneficiary, both Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás.

Last digit of NIS Pay day 1 october 11 two October 13 3 October 14 4 october 17 5 october 18 6 october 19 7 october 20 8 October 21st 9 october 24 0 October 25

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans/shutterstock.com