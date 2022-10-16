With Neymar’s goal, PSG wins classic against Marseille for France







Brazilian scored the winning goal for Paris Photo: Launch!

Paris Saint-Germain won the derby against Olympique de Marseille 1-0 this Sunday, with a goal from Neymar. The game, played at Parc des Princes, was valid for the 11th round of Ligue 1, the French Championship.

With the victory, PSG isolated itself in the leadership of the competition, with 29 points conquered. In turn, Marseille remains in fourth position, with 23 points in the table.

WALL

The opening stage of the derby was marked by the great performance of Marseille’s goalkeeper, Pau López. The Spaniard saved the visiting team on several occasions.

DOUBLE ON

At the end of the first half, in the 45th minute, Mbappé received inside the area, passed to Neymar and the Brazilian, with a plate, opened the scoring for PSG.

EXPELLED

At 26 of the second half, defender Gigot, from Marseille, received a direct red card after a strong entry on Neymar. The defender knocked the Brazilian down with a dangerous cart and the referee did not hesitate to send him off.

SEQUENCE

PSG’s next commitment to France is away from home against Ajaccio, on Friday. Olympique de Marseille will host Lens next Saturday.

