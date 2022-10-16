World Bank says poverty in Ukraine increased tenfold because of war – News

Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities that are far from the front lines will complicate the country’s dire economic situation, which is already experiencing a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a World Bank official said on Saturday.

Arup Banerji, the World Bank’s regional director for Eastern Europe, said the rapid restoration of power following Russia’s large-scale attacks this week on energy facilities reflects the system’s wartime efficiency, but that the change in tactics from Russia raised the stakes.





“If this continues, the scenario will be much, much more difficult,” he said in an interview with Reuters. “When the winter really starts to hit… certainly by December or January, and if the houses aren’t repaired… there could be another internal wave of migration, of people moving internally.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told international donors this week that the country needs about $55 billion — $38 billion to cover next year’s budget deficit and a further 17 billion to start rebuilding critical infrastructure, including schools, homes and energy facilities.

Ukrainian officials stressed that they need constant and predictable financial assistance to keep the government running while starting critical reconstructions and repairs.

The response to Zelensky’s request — made during annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank — at many other meetings held over the past week is promising, Banerji said in an interview with Reuters.





“Most countries said they would support Ukraine financially next year, so it’s a very positive result,” he said. Twenty-five percent of the population will be living in poverty by the end of the year. Before the war, it was just over 2%, she said, and that number could grow to as much as 55% by the end of 2023.

The unanimous choice of Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko as the next rotating chair of the chairpersons committee of the two institutions for 2023 was also a testament to the strong and ongoing support for the war-torn country, Banerji said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said this week that Ukraine’s international partners have already committed $35 billion in grants and loan financing in 2022, but their financing needs would remain “very high” in 2023.





