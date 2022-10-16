You can find out who unfollowed you on Instagram through these apps

Have you ever faced the situation of seeing your number of followers on Instagram drop, but not knowing who these people are who stopped following you? So check out the main ones here. apps to see who unfollowed you on Instagramand get the result of your question quickly and practically!

The best apps to see who unfollowed you

Since Instagram does not have a mechanism that makes it possible to count and notify people who have unfollowed you, then the option is to resort to apps. Lucky for us, more and more new applications are appearing willing to do this job with quality and security, all at an affordable price.

In the case of the following applications, it is necessary to access your Instagram account through the application itself. But don’t worry, these apps have good reviews and user ratings, so they are said to be safe. See which are the best here:

Followers & Unfollowers

This is one of the best options to see who started and unfollowed you. In this case, the use of the app requires the payment of a fee of BRL 21.99, and the app is able to fulfill what it promises. After all, through it you will be able to access complete engagement metrics, which includes who unfollowed you.

Analyzer Plus

Another option that draws a lot of attention from users, especially due to the price issue, is Analyzer Plus. This app requires the payment of fees from R$ 7.90 per use. As with Followers & Unfollowers, Analyzer Plus also has a series of information about the receptivity of Instagram users on its profile.

Reports: Followers Tracker

Reports: Followers Tracker has more emphasis on finding out who actually unfollowed you. It even has a free version, with which you can analyze the followers you have lost for 24 hours. But if you want to have a more constant follow-up, opt for the paid option with a fee of R$ 19.90 per month.