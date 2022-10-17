1.1 million satellite dishes will be distributed; see the list of cities

the arrival of 5G pure in Brazilian capitals is already a reality, except for the other cities in the country, whose 3.5 GHz frequency still needs to be released. The good news is that, in order to anticipate the fifth generation of internet in some medium-sized municipalities, the distribution of 1.1 million satellite dish kits and TV receiver via satellite to eligible families.

Pure 5G in Brazil makes use of the 3.5 GHz frequency, the so-called “C Band”. However, this signal has not yet been authorized for immediate use by telecommunications operators due to its allocation to the open satellite TV service (TVRO).

And to avoid any kind of interference, Gaispi, a group linked to Anatel, began to coordinate the cleaning of the band, recommending the migration of open satellite TV from Band C to Band Ku. The fact is that changing technologies requires not only switching off a frequency, but the use of antennas and receivers by homes to capture the new signal.

Distribution of satellite dishes

At first, Anatel’s auction schedule proposed the obligation to cover capitals until 2023 and for municipalities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants from 2024. However, the anticipation of the release of the 3.5 GHz band can speed up the arrival of new generation in these places.

The costs of switching technology for low-income people should be the responsibility of the operators that bought the 3.5 GHz band. Therefore, citizens and families registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) – the federal government’s database – have access to the migration and installation kit for free.

The entity managing the 3.5 GHz band opened a new schedule for the installation of kits in 26 cities. The forecast is that at this stage more than 1.1 million requests will be made, mainly by those who live in places far from large centers, where the terrestrial open TV signal hardly picks up. See the full list below!

Cities that started the free exchange of satellite dishes

The request for the new satellite dish requires scheduling with Siga Antenado (website link here). Another option is by calling 0800 729 2404. Adherence to the program requires as documentation the CPF number and the Social Registration Number (NIS), from CadÚnico.

