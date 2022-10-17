10 Brazilian movies to watch on Globoplay in 2022 | Films

Globoplay, the Globo group’s streaming platform, has a diverse catalog of Brazilian films. Its collection ranges from classics of our cinema such as O Auto da Compadecida and Cidade de Deus, to current features such as Marighella and Bacurau. In this list, you can see 10 films for those who want to know more about Brazilian cinematographic culture.

To choose these titles, the TechTudo selected from award-winning classics to more recent productions that had repercussions on Brazilian society and became favorites among the public. Along with each tip, there is also information about the cast and its directors, as well as curiosities and repercussions of the productions.

1. Provisional Measure (2022)

The first feature by the actor Lázaro Ramos as a director, the film shows a dystopian future where the Brazilian government legally enforces a law in Congress that forces black citizens to return to the African continent as reparation for slavery. Contrary to the measure, the couple Antônio (Alfred Enoch) and Capitu (Taís Araújo) and the journalist André (Seu Jorge) resist as best they can to stay in Brazil.

Provisional Measure is an adaptation of the play Namíbia Não, by playwright Aldri Anunciação. It is also the debut of Anglo-Brazilian actor Alfred Enoch (Dino Thomas from the Harry Potter franchise) in national cinema. The film grossed BRL 2 million at the box office and was shown at the Moscow International Film Festival and Indie Memphis Film Festival. In the latter, Lázaro and Lusa Silvestre won the “Best Screenplay” award.

2. Eduardo and Monica (2022)

Like Faroeste Caboclo (2013), Eduardo e Mônica is another film based on music by the group Legião Urbana. The almost irreconcilable love story between the teenager Eduardo and the medical student Mônica, which is successful on the radio to this day, came to life on the big screen with the interpretation of Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone.

Directed by René Sampaio (Faroeste Caboclo), the feature returns to Brasília in the 1980s to transform it into the scene of the couple’s kisses and fights. In addition to national cinemas, where it raised R$1.7 million, Eduardo e Mônica was also shown at foreign festivals, such as the Edmonton International Film Festival, where it won in the “Best Foreign Film” category.

Symbol of the armed struggle against the dictatorship, the guerrilla Carlos Marighella (1911-1969) has his life and militancy portrayed in the film that bears his surname. In his first time as a director, Wagner Moura goes beyond the revolutionary emblem and addresses intimate issues of the militant, played by Seu Jorge, such as his family relationship with his wife Clara Charf (Adriana Esteves).

In times of political polarization, the film caused controversy during its release. However, Marighella took more than 318,000 people to the cinema for 10 weeks in theaters. At festivals, it won seven categories at the 2022 Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix and was screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, Germany.

Considered the most recognized Brazilian film abroad, City of God is a cinematographic landmark that impacts audiences to this day. Based on the novel of the same name by writer Paulo Lins, the feature chronicles the childhood and adolescence of the photographer Buscapé (Alexandre Rodrigues) amid violence in the neighborhood where he lives, controlled by drug dealers Zé Pequeno (Leandro Firmino) and Bené (Phellipe Haagensen).

The ability of directors Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund to mediate drama, action, romance and aggression in a single work led to four Oscar nominations in 2003, including Best Foreign Language Film. City of God features on the BBC’s list of the 100 best films of the 21st century and is one of American director Spike Lee’s (BlacKkKlansman’s) recommendations for new filmmakers.

5. O Auto da Compadecida (2000)

The rocambolesque adventures of Chicó (Selton Mello) and João Grilo (Matheus Nachtergaele) make O Auto da Compadecida a landmark of Northeastern film culture. Based on the homonymous play by Ariano Suassuna (1927-2014), the adaptation by director Guel Arraes illustrates with several plots the cleverness of the protagonist duo against bosses, colonels, church and even the devil himself.

Initially made as a special for TV, the film version was seen by more than two million spectators, being the highest grossing in the year 2000. The film won four categories in the Grande Prêmio Cinema Brasil and today integrates the list of the 100 best films Brazilians from the Brazilian Association of Film Critics (ABRACCINE).

6. My Mother is a Play (2013)

The saga of the most irreverent mother in national cinema begins in My Mother is a Piece, directed by André Pellenz and adapted from the eponymous play by actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo (died in 2021, victim of Covid-19). Hermínia’s (Gustavo) dedication to educating her children Marcelina (Mariana Xavier) and Juliano (Rodrigo Pandolfo) is questioned after hearing from them that she is a bore. Embittered, the housewife goes to vent at her aunt Zélia’s (Suely Franco) house.

The public success ensured that two more films were released, in 2016 and 2019. The sequels are on the list of Brazilian films with more than five million viewers, with Minha Mãe é uma Peça 3 being the second highest grossing film in the country: 11,608 .254 spectators, according to Ancine statistics.

7. Central do Brasil (1998)

The film that projected actress Fernanda Montenegro to international attention moves audiences to this day, more than 20 years after its release. Directed by Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries), the feature tells the story of Dora (Montenegro), a retired teacher who decides to help the orphan Josué (Vinicius De Oliveira) to find his father again. In the best “road movie” style, the duo travels through Brazil in search of this goal.

Thanks to the role, Fernanda Montenegro was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress in 1999, also being featured at the Sundance Festival in the United States. Considered the work of revival of Brazilian cinema, it opened space for other national productions that stood out in the country, such as Dois Filhos de Francisco (2005) and Cidade de Deus (2002).

In a mixture of dystopia and western, Bacurau shows the saga of resistance of a small town after the inhabitants discover that the city where they live is no longer on the map. To defend themselves from the attacks of a foreign mercenary group, Teresa (Bárbara Colen), Acácio “Pacote” (Thomás Aquino), Lunga (Silvero Pereira) and Domingas (Sônia Braga) arm themselves to guarantee their existence.

The northeastern western by directors and screenwriters Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles was one of the great premieres in Brazilian cinemas in 2019. Bacurau also attracted international attention, being shown at the Cannes, Sydney and Munich festivals. It has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, being characterized as “exciting and narratively bold”.

9. What Time Does She Come Back? (2015)

Dedicated to revealing social inequality within Brazilian homes, Que Horas Ela Volta? shows the double reality of the maid Valdirene (Regina Casé) in the Bragança family’s home: while she takes care of the home and of Fabinho (Michel Joelsas), the boss’s son, she also has to deal with the return of her daughter Jessica (Camila Márdila) , something that strains relationships in his work.

During its premiere, the film by director Anna Muylaert Festival was shown at international events such as the 65th Berlin International Film Festival and the 2015 Sundance Festival, in the latter where Regina Casé and Camila Márdila received the special award from the jury for their performance.

10. Elite Squad (2007)

In his first film fiction, Tropa de Elite is director José Padilha’s (O Mechanism) vision of how urban violence is handled by the Brazilian police. Freely based on the book Elite da Tropa, written by former police officers André Batista and Rodrigo Pimentel, the feature narrates in a non-linear way the war routine of Roberto Nascimento (Wagner Moura), captain of the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE).

Before its release, Tropa de Elite leaked on the internet and was sold at street vendors, being officially shown in September 2007. The film had national repercussions, with phrases from the film being popularly repeated, and internationally, after the website of the game company Rockstar Games recommend the feature to Max Payne 3 fans, when the game was released by the producer.

