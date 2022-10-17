The beginnings of a life are always phases that are not quick but need to be constant. A conflict in the past can trigger several new paths. Throughout the history of cinema, countless stories have shown us impactful characters and their ways of dealing with a problem and moving forward. With that in mind, we’ve separated a pretty cool list below with 10 Movies about STARTING OVER after trauma:

A long trip

In the plot, we follow the love story between an engineer named Eric Lomax (Colin Firth) and a former nurse named Patti (Nicole Kidman). The lovebirds were doing well and were happy, until a hidden side of the retired engineer appears, triggering suffering for both. Not sure how to help her husband, Patti goes in search of his mysterious past and discovers stories from the time he lived as a hostage of the Japanese in the last great war. Patti’s journey ends up leaving Lomax facing his past again.

Do not be afraid

The film tells the saga of Silvia, starting with the character’s past, her life at home with her parents, her relationship with friends and her difficult daily life filled with her father’s abuse. When she reaches adulthood, she decides to remake her story completely and escape the passivity that led her life. She begins to face the people who had an influence for such a troubled life and with that she seeks the long-awaited overcoming, definitively, of the sexual abuse suffered in childhood by her own father.

Crisis Specialist

In the plot, we meet the political organizer Jane (Sandra Bullock), a woman who, after a trauma in one of her political campaigns, decides to retire and live a peaceful life away from big cities and big hustles. One day, she is wanted to take command in the campaign of a candidate for the presidency of Bolivia named Castillo (Joaquim de Almeida) who is not feeling well in pre-election polls. Using all his experience and having to face his main adversary from times past, Pat Candy (Billy Bob Thornton), Jane will use all her weapons to win the elections.

There is only one mother

In the plot, we follow the trajectory of Pierre (Naomi Nero), a 17-year-old boy who loves to paint his nails, play music with his friends and live a simple life with his mother and sister. His whole routine changes when a police inspector knocks on his door with the news that he has been robbed in the maternity ward and that the person he recognizes as his mother is actually not. Riding his bike from one side to the other, Pierre will enter a path of discoveries that go from the meeting with his blood family and the mismatches of his past life.

The Valley of Love

Shot almost entirely in California’s Death Valley National Park, Valley of Love (in the original), tells the story of an ex-French couple who unusually meet again after a while, after receiving a letter from their late son saying that if they went to a certain place, the young man would reappear one last time for them. . So, between the pains that will never heal and without the slightest prospect of a happy ending, the duo embarks on a melancholy journey.

Rick and the Flash – Back Home

In the plot, we meet the rocker and organic supermarket cashier Rick (Meryl Streep), a woman who abandoned her husband and three children years ago to continue her reckless pursuit of music success. Living a very simple life and without many pretensions, one day she receives a call from her ex-husband, Pete (Kevin Kline), saying that he needs her, because their daughter is very shaken by the recent and traumatic end of their marriage. So, knowing that he will face all the trauma of his past, Rick embarks on a journey that will change his life forever again.

Free

In the plot, we meet Cheryl, a woman who finds herself in a phase of life full of sorrows, disappointments, and decides to walk almost 2,000 kilometers of trail, facing heat, cold and the dangers of walking alone in places that are not frequented. Throughout this gigantic journey, we come to understand her life better through flashbacks and memories, mainly, the intense affectionate relationship with her mother (interpreted in a fabulous way by Laura Dern) and her ex-husband Paul (Thomas Sadoski).

kamikaze

In the plot, we meet the traumatized Slatan (Alex Garcia) a man who lost everything in a traumatic event brought on by the Russian government. Now, he is ready to blow himself up aboard a plane departing Moscow bound for Madrid, but his objective is diverted when, due to a snowstorm, the flight is canceled. Thus, he is sent (along with the rest of the passengers) to a hotel far from everything, to wait for a new flight, where the protagonist will have the opportunity to get to know better the people he would hurt.

Strength to Live

In the plot, we meet the confident and successful Sam (Billy Crudup), a family man who lives his daily life intensely, earning money from his steady job. One day, a great tragedy happens in the library where his son studied and this fact completely changes the protagonist who throws himself into alcoholism, moves to another city and goes to live on a boat far from home. Two years later, now working as a painter and without much pretension in life, Sam receives from his ex-wife Emily (played by the always wonderful Felicity Huffman) a box with some of his son’s belongings and that makes him wake up to a forgotten link they had, music. Still trapped by the painful thoughts of his past, Sam embarks on a musical journey, especially when he meets the charismatic Quentin (Anton Yelchin) and decides to create a band.

What Brings Good News

In the plot, after a priceless tragedy, a school faces a big problem with its students. Shaken, parents and counselors look for a way out to overcome an entire class until the arrival of the new teacher of Algerian origin, played by the great actor. Mohamed Fellag.

