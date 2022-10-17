10 movies and series with Viola Davis to watch on streaming

A Boundary Between Us (Film)

Based on the acclaimed and award-winning play of the same name, a retired baseball player, who dreamed of becoming a major sports star during his childhood, now works as a garbage collector for a living. He will have to navigate the complicated waters of his relationship with his wife, son and friends.

Where to watch? Netflix, Prime Video, Telecine Play, Globo Play, Google Play Filmes and Apple TV

The First Lady (Series)

The series tells the story of three American presidents through the eyes of their wives, Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). The idea is to bring a feminist version of the achievements of the terms and major events of the time, usually told from the perspective of the men in charge.

Where to watch? Prime Video

Suicide Squad (Film)

The most dangerous and incarcerated supervillains are hired by a secret government agency to fight a powerful entity. However, when they realize that they were chosen not only to succeed, but also because of their obvious guilt when they inevitably fail, they will have to decide whether or not to continue risking their lives.

Where to watch? HBO Max, Google Play Movies and Apple TV

How to Defend an Assassin (Series)

In this series, Annalize Keating is a criminal attorney and professor of law at a prestigious university in Philadelphia. Alongside five of her students, she becomes involved in murder plots while trying to keep her marriage intact.

Where to watch? Netflix

Oprah and Viola: A Netflix Special Event (Special)

Oprah Winfrey and Oscar winner Viola Davis talk about the actress’ incredible biography Finding Me. For the first time, Viola talks about her poor childhood, the terrible abuse she suffered and other painful situations. Viola reveals how she achieved peace, forgiveness and regained her own individuality when she “gave up on trying to change the past”. She also explains how she materialized the loves of her life and talks about her path to becoming one of today’s most talented and acclaimed actresses.

Where to watch? Netflix

The Ultimate Voice of the Blues (Film)

The Supreme Voice of the Blues follows Ma Rainey in Chicago, 1927, on an album recording session mired in tension between her ambitious horn player Levee and the white management, determined to rein in the uncontrollable “Mother of the Blues”. However, a conversation on the spot reveals truths that will shake everyone’s lives.

Where to watch? Netflix

Unforgivable (Movie)

After serving time for a violent crime, Ruth Slater returns to society, which refuses to forgive her past. Broken down in the place she once called home, her only hope now is to find the sister she had been forced to leave behind.

Where to watch? Netflix

The Widows (Film)

In The Widows, a failed robbery causes Harry Rawlins and his gang to be killed by the police and the money they stole is destroyed by flames. This causes Harry’s widow to be charged for the stolen amount to be returned. Under pressure, she finds a notebook of Harry’s that predicts in detail what would be his next blow – and she then decides to carry out the robbery, with the help of the other widows of the dead in the thwarted robbery.

Where to watch? Netflix and Star+

Bonus: The King Woman (Movie)

The Woman King is a memorable story of Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s, with skills and strength unlike anything ever seen. Inspired by real events, The Woman King follows General Nanisca’s thrilling epic journey as she trains a new generation of recruits and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.

Where to watch? Playing in cinemas

So, did you like it?

